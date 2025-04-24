GOtv Boxing Night 33: Organisers Promise Maximum Security

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have assured fans of maximum security ahead of the 33rd edition of the event scheduled for Saturday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the event, Bamidele Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, stated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees.

The night’s headline bout will see teenage sensation Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun take on Jean Coffi of Benin Republic. Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo and Nigeria’s Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo will face off in an international lightweight bout between

Also on the card are William “Kaki” Amosu, who takes on Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola, and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan squaring off against Segun Gbobaniyi in a highly anticipated lightweight clash.

Other top fights include a national super bantamweight clash between Durotimi Agboola and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, and a light welterweight duel between Tobiloba “Silent Assassin” Ijomoni and Azeez “Latest” Ayobami.

GOtv Boxing Night 33 is sponsored by GOtv Nigeria and will air live on SuperSport. The best boxer on the night will receive a ₦1 million cash prize.