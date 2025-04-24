2025 Hajj: CBN Approves Cash-based BTA To Ease Pilgrims’ Travel Demands

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the request of 2025 intending pilgrims to be granted cash transactions for the holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

This followed the intervention of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who appealed to President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the over 40,000 pilgrims through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management & Finance, Aliu Abdulrazaq, who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen after meeting with the vice-president at the State House, Abuja, confirmed that the CBN granted Nigerian pilgrims the opportunity of cash transactions for this year’s Hajj.

According to him, “The meeting was prompted by the policy of the Federal Government on the card for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for 2025 Hajj operations. We have held a series of meetings before now. The vice-president intervened and invited the Central Bank’s Deputy Governor with a plea.

“Out of the magnanimity of the CBN and appeal made by the vice-president, they dropped the idea of a card for pilgrims in the 2025 Hajj, and they conceded to people having cash instead of a card. This is a landmark achievement for NAHCON.

“If you go to Saudi Arabia, mostly the areas where the pilgrims are going to perform their rituals, there is only one Automated Teller Machine there, and it is always crowded – it poses so much difficulties for pilgrims to purchase whatever they want to purchase.

“Secondly, 95 per cent of the pilgrims from Nigeria are peasant farmers, and they have difficulties with electronic payments. Even with the cash, some of them have difficulties identifying the currencies. These variables make it important for them to have the cash they are used to.

“From now on, we are even more confident that the Hajj operations will be very seamless for the pilgrims. All arrangements have been in top gear, but the BTA was our fear; today, the fear has now been addressed.”

Adding his voice to the new development, NAHCON’s Secretary, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Ali, clarified that the change is neither a concession nor a subsidy from the Federal Government.

“There is a need for clarification we want to make. It is not a concession or intervention by the Federal Government. It is not a subsidy either. The vice-president intervened because most of the pilgrims make purchases in the streets of Mecca or Medina, and they do not need debit cards to make their purchases. Now it is allowed for them to carry cash. The CBN will provide the cash at the market rate,” he said.

Explaining the CBN’s intervention in the matter, the Director of Human Resources at the CBN and Board member representing the CBN in NAHCON, Abba Muhammad Aliyu, said the CBN granted NAHCON’s request because the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims was of utmost interest to the Nigerian government.

“Looking at the financial literacy of the pilgrims, there is a need for us to see that we make life easy for them because a lot of them do not know how to operate the ATM. So, these are some of the reasons the senior management of the bank, in their own magnanimity upon the call of the vice-president, looked at those issues,” Aliyu said.

He further clarified that the government was done with the concessionary issue, saying: “What is happening is purely a mode of payment method. Instead of asking the pilgrims to carry a card, they are only going to be paid through cash.”

There had been concerns that the hitherto use of mandatory debit cards proposed by the CBN for the pilgrimage would endanger the smooth planning, operation and performance at the 2025 Hajj.

The CBN had earlier in the year introduced a new payment method for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for Nigerians embarking on the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Under the revised system, each pilgrim would be issued an ATM card for withdrawals and transactions during the pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The initiative made it mandatory for all intending pilgrims to open a BTA-linked bank account.