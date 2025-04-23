Zamfara: UNDP Applauds Lawal’s Commitment to Projects’ Counterpart Funding

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has praised Governor Dauda Lawal for his commitment to providing counterpart funding of a number of projects to benefit the people of Zamfara State.

The UNDP Head of the North-West Nigeria Office, Ashraf Usman, spoke on Wednesday at the launch of the North-West Prevention Facility Project in Gusau.

According to him, “the effectiveness, desire, and determination of the Zamfara State government are evident to all, which is crucial for the partnership.

“Thank you, Your Excellency and congratulations to you for for setting an example for other state governments in providing counterpart funding for our projects and thank you for your leadership.”

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the projects include distribution of irrigation equipment to 300 farmers carefully selected based on their needs.

The statement added that 1,000 entrepreneurs will receive a start-up capital of N150,000 each, aiming to transform their business ideas into thriving enterprises across Zamfara State.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal noted that on assumption of office, his administration initiated several empowerment programmes and created opportunities to achieve his rescue mission agenda.

According to him, “these initiatives are not isolated efforts. Part of our broader vision for a prosperous Zamfara State is to engage development partners to address our numerous socio-economic challenges.

“Many poverty reduction programmes introduced by this administration have impacted the lives of thousands of our citizens. Our administration’s commitment to poverty alleviation is unwavering. “We shall continue leveraging strategic partnerships with the UNDP and other donor groups to create sustainable pathways to lift our people out of poverty.

“From the inception of this programme, I made it clear that a transparent and inclusive selection process shall be the yardstick of choice of beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries, were drawn from towns and villages such as Sankalawa, Furfuri, Karal, Gusau and Bungudu.

“I have consistently emphasized that economic empowerment must be inclusive under our purview, leaving no community behind. That is why I insisted on the equitable distribution of opportunities across all local government areas.

“Equally, comprehensive training programmes were held for all beneficiaries of Irrigation farming and SMEs. We firmly believe that providing resources without knowledge could limit the sustainable impact the programme aims to achieve.”

Governor Lawal further extended gratitude to the UNDP for believing in his administration’s shared vision for development. According to him, “to the beneficiaries, I charge you to utilize these resources responsibly. The faith I have placed in you must be justified.

“With these remarks, it is my honour to officially flag off the distribution of irrigation inputs to 300 beneficiaries and disbursement of start-up capital of N150,000.00 to 1,000 entrepreneurs.”