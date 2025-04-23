WACT-APM Terminals Named Most Outstanding Terminal Operator of the Year

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)–APM Terminals Nigeria, has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Terminal Operator of the Year 2024 at the 27th edition of the Maritime Industry Merit Awards. The prestigious event took place on Tuesday at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Maritime Industry Merit Awards is an annual platform that celebrates excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions from stakeholders within Nigeria’s maritime industry. This year’s theme, “Rewards of Excellence,” underscored the importance of performance-driven leadership and sustained sectoral growth.

Other award recipients at the event include the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho and the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barr. Pius Akutah, among others.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, a subsidiary of global ports and terminal operator APM Terminals, has established itself as a vital logistics hub for Nigeria’s import and export activities, particularly in the eastern corridor.

Operating within the Oil and Gas Free Zone at Onne Port, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria is Nigeria’s first greenfield container terminal developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since commencing operations in 2006, it has made significant investments in infrastructure, equipment, technology, and workforce development—resulting in consistently high levels of operational efficiency and service delivery.

Receiving the award, Innocent Ogbuji, General Manager, Government and Public Relations at WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, described the recognition as a validation of the terminal’s drive for excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to upgrading both our terminal and our people. We have deployed cutting-edge equipment and digital solutions that continue to boost our operational efficiency. We remain focused on continuous improvement in order to stay competitive within and beyond Nigeria,” Ogbuji said.

He also expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognizing the terminal’s contribution to the industry.

Also speaking, Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence and its role in advancing Nigeria’s port infrastructure.

“This award is a strong validation of the dedication, hard work, and strategic investments we have made to transform WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria into a world-class terminal. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Our goal remains to support Nigeria’s trade and industrial development through innovation, efficiency, and sustainable practices,” Jose stated.

The Most Outstanding Terminal Operator award adds to a growing list of accolades WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has received in recent months. In 2024, the terminal was honored with the Comptroller General of Customs Award as the “Best Terminal Operator” in Nigeria—highlighting the terminal operator’s exceptional performance and its substantial contribution to port development.