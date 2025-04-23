NCYP Harps on Religious Unity, Policy Implementation to Combat Terrorism 

Sunday Ehigiator





The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has emphasized the need for unity across religious, ethnic, and political lines in the country, and the implementation of people-centered policies that empower communities to protect themselves and deny terrorism as a key to combating terrorism in the region.

This is just as the group pledged its full support for local government (LG) financial autonomy as ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice.

In a statement signed by NCYP Chairman, Isaac Abrak, the group noted that terrorism thrives in environment where there is disunity and poverty, and that terrorist groups have exploited longstanding divisions within communities to carry out attacks.

According to the statement, “Terrorism thrives where there is disunity and poverty. In Nigeria, sectarian and political fault lines, especially religious divisions between Christians and Muslims, have allowed these criminals to operate with impunity. Rather than uniting to confront a common enemy, communities often fall into the trap of mutual suspicion and blame. This division has enabled terrorists to continue their violence across religious and political boundaries.

“We must ask ourselves, why do we continue to witness deadly attacks in Christian-dominated areas such as Plateau, Benue, and in the recent tragedy in Gombe States, where a truck rammed into an Easter mass rally? Similarly, why are Muslim-majority states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto under constant siege?

“The answer is simple: terrorism knows no religion, region, or tribe. Nigeria as a whole is being targeted, and unless we unite, we risk losing everything, just as happened in countries like Afghanistan and Yemen.

“The way forward is not through division, but unity across religious, ethnic, and political lines. This unity must be backed by bold, people-centred policies that empower communities to protect themselves and deny terrorists the environment they exploit.

“One such policy is the revitalization of the Forest Guard, as proposed in President Bola Tinubu’s campaign manifesto. NCYP has long advocated this initiative. Properly implemented, it would involve recruiting local community members, those who know the terrain intimately, to safeguard their forests.

“This would not only improve security but also create jobs and provide a steady income, reducing the appeal of terrorist recruitment.

“In tandem, we strongly support the full implementation of Local Government Financial Autonomy, as ordered by the Supreme Court. When funds are directly allocated to local governments, communities can witness real development at the grass roots. Economic empowerment at this level builds resilience against extremist influence.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see political maneuvering and sabotage when it comes to implementing these people-oriented policies. For example, the debate over state police versus the Forest Guard should not be an either-or argument. If state police are formed, will they truly focus on reclaiming forests overrun by terrorists? And if State Police is viable, why hasn’t this government moved swiftly to implement it?

“Similarly, why have local government councils not opened accounts with the Central Bank to allow FAAC funds to be deposited directly as constitutionally mandated? These are serious questions our leaders must answer if they are truly committed to ending the insurgency that is devastating rural Nigeria.”

He added: “We urge all Nigerians, especially those in rural communities, to raise their voices and demand full implementation of these critical policies. The political class has demonstrated that when the will exists, necessary legal reforms can be swiftly enacted, as seen when the National Assembly invoked the Doctrine of Necessity to resolve a constitutional crisis after President Yar’Adua’s death.

“Let us show the same urgency in enacting laws and reforms that will empower our people, defend our communities, and defeat terrorism.

“We, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals, stand ready to partner all patriotic Nigerians, regardless of religion or ethnicity, in the fight for a safer, united, and prosperous Nigeria.”