Legend Internet Receives Approval to List 2bn Shares on NGX 

Legend Internet Plc, Nigeria’s leading last-mile fiber company with a distinct focus on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions and a pioneer in tech-driven digital services, will be listed on the Main Board Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) tomorrow by Introduction.

Listing by introduction means that Legend Internet has complied with all the listing requirements of NGX.

According to a statement issued by the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Shakirah Alaga, the forthcoming Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony, mark a significant milestone in Legend’s mission to drive digital inclusion and redefine home connectivity across the country.

“Legend’s listing on the NGX is more than a corporate milestone—it’s a national moment, We are building Africa’s most customer-focused internet company, powered by world-class infrastructure and made-in-Nigeria innovation. Going public allows more people to be part of this story and share in the value we’re creating,” said Aisha Abdulaziz, Chief Executive Oﬀicer, Legend Internet.

“Built on a bold vision to deliver seamless, secure, and accessible internet for Nigerians, Legend has grown rapidly by combining nationwide fiber infrastructure with a suite of innovative digital products, designed to transform how people live, work, and connect, ”he said.

He added, “With an expanding fiber footprint and a commitment to service excellence, Legend has positioned itself as a dominant force in Nigeria’s connectivity space. But beyond broadband, the company is building a tech ecosystem of services that puts power in the hands of users:

“LegendMail – Nigeria’s first email ecosystem with built-in payments, secure storage, and a unified user ID. Bundling digital services on fiber infrastructure – Creating an integrated digital experience that connects communication, finance, and storage in one ecosystem.

These tools are designed to help Nigerians manage their digital lives more eﬀiciently, while remaining locally built, locally relevant, and globally inspired.”

“Legend’s listing on NGX will enable the company to accelerate its nationwide expansion, invest in local talent, enhance technology stack, and deepen customer engagement across both consumer and enterprise markets.

“We’ve proven that innovation can be born here, scaled here, and listed here, As we go public, we are unlocking new growth opportunities—not just for Legend, but for Nigeria’s digital economy at large.” added Abdulaziz.