Govt at All Levels Have Failed the Nigerian Child, Says Sunoma

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian National Children’s Parliament, Hon. Ibrahim Zanna Sunoma, has stated that government at all levels had failed the Nigerian children, particularly those in the north.

Speaking in the face of the rising number of Almajiri and out-of school children, Sunoma however advocated the inclusion of adolescents and young people when government at all levels were taking action in fulfilling their commitments.

Sunoma spoke yesterday in Abuja during the 2025 adolescents and youth inter-ministerial dialogue on adolescent wellbeing, health and development, organised by Plan International in collaboration with UNESCO and other partners.

He said this had become imperative as the rights of children and adolescents had been denied them, with the issues becoming increasingly embarrassing to mention.

He said it was important for northern governors to write their names in gold and the sands of time, not to be remembered as part of those that failed their children.

“The government has failed its children, especially in the north. We see the Almajiri children been vulnerable on the streets- running helter-skelter and looking for food.

“Their rights have been denied them, and it is some of the issues in northern Nigeria that are so embarrassingly mundane to the extent that one will feel shy of mentioning.

“We are calling in the government not to fail, and may history not remember them as part of those that failed their their children in the northern part of the country. They need to prioritize children on the streets by implementing what is available as far as Almajiri education is concerned.

“This includes integrating western education and providing shelter, food and making sure their livelihood is sustainable. They should invest strongly in our of school children education, especially for children in the north.

“Government needs to move from commitment to practice. There are a lot of policies and documents on ground, and the government just needs to implement them. I believe that words are just emotions, but actions are the cornerstone to our collective effort,” Sunoma said.