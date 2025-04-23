FG, Katsina Deepen Ties on Renewable Energy

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has collaborated with the Federal Government to strengthen and accelerate the state’s transition to renewable energy and inclusive green development.

The state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, in a meeting with the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja, expressed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state’s energy sector.

He highlighted the state’s recent strides in renewable energy development, emphasizing transformative partnerships and pilot projects aimed at achieving energy sustainability.

Radda, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

He explained that the MoU between the state government and the federal agency will lead to the establishment of a strategic framework for expanding clean energy access to communities and businesses across the state.

He said another MoU has been signed with Oceans Solutions Energie to harness the state’s hydroelectric potential, beginning with a 1MW pilot project at Danja Dam.

Notably, he said, 60 per cent of the funding for the initiative has already been secured through grants from the French Treasury and Oceans Energie.

He also announced a $500 million renewable energy partnership with Genesis Energy Group—one of the largest private sector-led clean energy investments in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the partnership is expected to provide sustainable power solutions for the state while creating jobs and boosting economic resilience.

The statement read: “The governor also shared progress on several state-led infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and public service delivery. These include: A 1MW Solar PV MiniGrid and 1MWh Battery Energy Storage System installed at the Government House.

“A 1MW MiniGrid with 600KWh battery storage powering the state secretariat. A 250KW solar system with 300KWh battery storage at Katsina General Hospital, ensuring reliable electricity for critical healthcare services.

“Over 500KW of solar-powered street lights installed along 100 kilometres of major roads, improving nighttime safety and lowering emissions. In line with promoting green mobility, Governor Radda revealed the approval for the procurement of 500 electric tricycles.”

Responding, Adelabu commended Governor Radda’s bold leadership and commitment to clean energy.

He pledged the ministry’s full support for Katsina’s initiatives, especially to make concession of the 10MW Lamabar Rimi Wind project, emphasizing the importance of state-federal synergy in advancing Nigeria’s energy transition agenda.

He said: “Katsina is setting a strong example for other states. The combination of public innovation and private sector investment being demonstrated here is exactly the kind of partnership we need to achieve national energy security and sustainability.”

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment from both parties to collaborate closely in scaling up renewable energy access, strengthening infrastructure and promoting inclusive green development across Nigeria.