Bagudu: Population Committee to Ensure Adequate Funding, Planning for Census

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday clarified that the Presidential Committee on Population and Housing Census was an ad hoc technical body established to identify funding sources for the upcoming enumeration of Nigerians.

Speaking at the committee’s inaugural meeting, Bagudu explained that the body was distinct from the National Population Commission (NPC), the body legally mandated to plan, coordinate, and conduct population and housing censuses in the country.

He explained that the committee was an ad hoc advisory body created to provide targeted guidance on specific areas of census planning and resourcing, emphasising that members were appointed based on their offices’ strategic responsibilities.

Bagudu stressed that the committee’s role was to advise strictly within its five-point terms of reference, which included conducting a thorough review of the existing census budget to ensure alignment with current fiscal realities and national priorities.

He listed other terms as recommendations for feasible funding sources for the census, distinguishing between domestic resources and external partnerships, while developing a comprehensive resource mobilisation strategy that considered engagement with potential development partners, international agencies, and domestic private sector entities.

The minister stated that the ad hoc body would also evaluate NPC’s existing preparations, logistics, and technical capacities, and recommend immediate strengthening of any areas that required improvement.

It would also recommend an optimal and realistic date for the next population and housing census, funding availability, and other relevant national considerations.

Highlighting the committee’s task, Bagudu said, “A national census is not a routine administrative exercise; it is a sovereign investment in evidence-based governance.

“As we confront new challenges in urbanisation, security, food systems, public health, and social protection, the need for up-to-date population and housing data is not simply desirable but foundational.

“The assignment before this committee is therefore, urgent and consequential.”

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the committee last week, to provide informed guidance on financing strategies, institutional coordination, and practical timelines for the enumeration.

The minister informed members that Tinubu had instructed the committee to submit preliminary recommendations within three weeks.

He said, “This timeline reflects both the gravity of the task and the confidence reposed in this team to provide practical, well-considered advice.”

He urged the members to fulfil their responsibilities with a shared commitment to excellence, professionalism, and national service, emphasising that NPC has established a strong foundation for its work.

According to him, “Our responsibility is to assess what exists, advise on what is feasible, and help unlock the next phase of action.”

He stressed that the committee’s work should reflect the best of institutional collaboration in service of the Nigerian people.

Essentially, the committee was formed following NPC’s briefing to the president on February 24 regarding the progress towards conducting a digital population and housing census with biometric components.

The commission provided a comprehensive overview, highlighting its readiness to deploy advanced technology, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and voice capture, to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

Tinubu had reiterated his unwavering support for a credible and modern census, and stated the imperative of aligning such a major national undertaking with prevailing fiscal conditions.

He directed the formation of the Bagudu committee to provide informed guidance on financing strategies, institutional coordination, and practical timelines for implementing the NPC proposal.

Bagudu chairs the committee, which includes Chairman of NPC, Mr. Nasir Kwarra, as secretary; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Olawale Edun; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris; Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, Dr Zach Adedeji; Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Ms. Bisoye Coker-Odusote; Principal Private Secretary to the President, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the Chief of Staff), Mr. Temilola Adekunle-Johnson.