  • Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Presidency Defends FEC’s Approval of N10bn Solar Power Project for State House

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

.Cites White House example

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday evening rose in strong defence of the Federal Executive Council’s approval of a N10 billion solar energy project for the State House, amid public outcry over the cost and timing of the initiative.


Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, made the clarification on his verified X handle, following media reports questioning the necessity of the project, especially in view of Nigeria’s current economic realities.


Onanuga stressed that transitioning the State House to solar power aligns with global best practices, noting that the White House in Washington, D.C., also uses solar energy as part of its power supply.


“The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power,” Onanuga wrote, implying that the adoption of renewable energy for high-level government facilities is not unprecedented and reflects a commitment to sustainability.


The Special Adviser illustrated his point with video of a similar project executed for the American number one residence, which explains the reasons the US Presidency opted for the solar alternative.


The proposed solar system, sources said, would provide stable electricity for the President’s residence, administrative offices, and other essential buildings within the State House complex, enhancing energy efficiency and long-term cost savings.


While some Nigerians have hailed the environmental benefits of the initiative, others have raised concerns about its price tag and whether such expenditure is prudent at a time when many citizens are grappling with economic hardship.

