Obasanjo Advises on Decolonisation as Otusheso Leads Documentary Premiere

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, underscored the need for Africans to adopt a renewed mindset to truly achieve decolonisation and claim their place on the global stage.

He made these remarks at the African premiere of The Decolonisation of Africa, a landmark documentary hosted by Accelerate Media Group in Lagos, under the executive production of its CEO, Colette Otusheso.

In her remarks, Otusheso reflected on the origin of the project, inspired by a profound conversation with Chief Obasanjo and rooted in the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe’s vision of empowering Africans to tell their own stories through their own lens.

“This project began with a deep sense of purpose. Meeting former President Obasanjo opened my eyes to how important it is that this story be told—and told properly. Dr. Herbert Wigwe believed in the power of storytelling to shape identity and preserve legacy. That belief continues to guide us,” Otusheso said.

As Executive Producer, Otusheso spoke to the careful and deliberate process of assembling the right team to bring the vision to life.

She tapped Ed Emeka Keazor, a respected historian and researcher, to ensure the documentary was historically grounded, authentic, and nuanced.

“I knew we needed depth and credibility, and Emeka brought both. His research helped frame the story in a way that’s insightful and accessible,” she noted.

She also chose Bardia Olowu, a dynamic young director, to bring a fresh perspective to the subject matter.

“I wanted a younger director who could interpret this history with creative boldness—someone who would honour the past while connecting with younger audiences across Africa and beyond,” she explained.

The result is a six-part documentary that blends rare archival footage, intimate interviews, and untold stories from key figures and liberation leaders. The Decolonisation of Africa not only chronicles the continent’s path to independence but captures the emotional and political spirit that fuelled those movements.

“This is more than a documentary—it’s a declaration. A tribute to our shared legacy, and a call to continue building a future where African voices are heard, respected, and celebrated,” Otusheso added.

In his address, Chief Obasanjo reinforced the message of the film: that symbolic independence is not enough, and Africa must actively pursue economic, social, and psychological liberation.

“If America can lead the white race and China the Chinese, then Nigeria is destined to lead the Black race,” he said.

Fola Adeola, President of The Metropolitan Club, described the documentary as a timely and important reminder of Africa’s resilience, while Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, lauded Obasanjo’s contributions to ending apartheid and fostering democracy in Africa.

Tributes were paid to the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Co-Founder and former Group CEO of Access Holdings, whose unwavering support helped bring the project to life. Otusheso also recognised Access Bank for its ongoing commitment to cultural preservation and the power of storytelling.