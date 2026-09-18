OAIC Explains How Leaders Under Pressure Can Cope

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) has identified possible solutions for leadership under pressure.

At the just- concluded 3rd Quarter Regional Executive Committee (REC) meeting in Orile-Igbon, Oyo, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) bloc said pressure is inevitable in leadership.

It however said pressure can be a catalyst for purposeful leadership, saying coping is a function of knowing what to do under such circumstance.

The meeting, which drew delegates from the six zones of the country, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was presided over by the Regional President, Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, who encouraged members to actively participate in the 2027 general election.

Pointing to Matthew 26:31-35, the OAIC president asserted that leadership under pressure refers to the ability of a leader to remain faithful, wise, calm and responsible when facing difficult circumstances, opposition, uncertainty or personal challenges.

Citing the example of Peter, who denied Jesus Christ despite earlier confidence, Akinadewo stated: ‘’Pressure reveals what is truly inside us.’’

According to him, ‘’Leadership is not proven by what we say when everything is comfortable but by how we respond when our convictions, courage and character are challenged.’’

Akinadewo, an Associate Professor in Accounting, believed that leaders must develop their character before the crisis arrives through prayer, Scripture, discipline, wise counsel and a strong relationship with God.

Delegates at the meeting drawn from churches like the Christ Holy Church; Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim; Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide; Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church; Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim; Chairmen of OAIC from the six zones and 36 states, and FCT, the Youth Department and the Women and Children Department were engaged on the responsibilities of the organisation in the 2027 polls.

The Acting Baba Aladura of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Most Snr Special Apostle Gabriel Olayinka Kassim was represented at the REC meeting by senior members of the church.

While emphasising the non-partisanship of the faith-based organisation in secular politics, the president reiterated that OAIC will engage political gladiators in ensuring that the candidates with the most preferred and convincing roadmap is supported at the various levels of governance.

The president also informed the gathering that OAIC will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2027 with the plan to hold the 2027 leadership retreat in the United Kingdom.

The meeting also admonished the government to do more in the area of security.