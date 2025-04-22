Oando Foundation Supports Women Representation in STEM Education

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oando Foundation has raised its support for young girls in education, encouraging women’s representation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), hosting an event at its headquarters to commemorate the International Women’s Month.

It stated that this is with the aim of dismantling barriers/ stereotypes and inspiring young girls to pique their interest in STEM education, noting that the quest for gender equality in Nigeria, particularly in education and professional development, faces significant challenges.

“Despite some progress, socio-cultural norms often hinder the educational journeys of girls, and women’s representation in STEM fields remains notably low.

“In response to this situation, Oando Foundation, an independent charity established in 2011 to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goals, recently hosted an event to commemorate International Women’s Month with the aim of dismantling barriers/ stereotypes and inspiring young girls; to pique their interest in STEM,” it said in a statement.

Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Oando Foundation said, indicate that women comprise only approximately 22 per cent of graduates in STEM-related fields nationwide.

According to the group, persistent gender stereotypes, a scarcity of female role models, and systemic biases that deter girls from pursuing STEM careers are key contributing factors to this disparity.

“Recognising these enduring challenges, Oando Foundation hosted a transformative experience for girls from Dele Ajomale School Complex – home to one of the Foundation’s beneficiary schools under the Adopt-A-School program – at the Oando headquarters in Lagos.

“This impactful initiative went beyond conventional outreach programs by providing first hand exposure to the diverse career paths and opportunities available to women in the energy sector,” the foundation said.

Responding to the urgency for action, Oando Foundation said it adopted a grassroots approach, focusing on empowering young girls at a critical stage in their development.

The goal, it said, was to plant “seeds of change” by showcasing the inherent potential within each girl, demonstrating that they can aspire to and achieve far beyond their current perceptions.

As a result of this initiative, it noted that several girls from the Dele Ajomale School Complex have expressed a newfound interest in STEM fields and have set ambitious career goals for themselves.

During the event, Tonia Uduimoh, Head, Oando Foundation, addressed the young attendees, stating: “As you witness the activities here and observe how our professionals work – women just like yourselves, though at a different stage of life – I am confident that something will resonate within you, broadening your understanding of the vast possibilities of who you can become”.

A central element of the initiative was an immersive tour of the Oando Headquarters, allowing the students to directly observe the diverse roles women occupy within a corporate environment.

The students met with professionals within the business who shared personal journeys and words of encouragement. They encouraged the girls to recognise their potential for heroism and to pursue their dreams, emphasising the importance of determination and overcoming obstacles to achieving one’s dreams.

They also highlighted the importance of courage, commitment, forming positive relationships, and the need for girls to have a voice and advocate for themselves.

Such initiatives, it said, are particularly crucial in Nigeria, where, despite advancements, achieving gender equality in STEM remains “an elusive goal”, as noted by Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, during the commemoration of International Day for Women and Girls in Science 2024.

“Oando Foundation’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of young Nigerian girls demonstrated through this initiative, is a sentiment shared across the nation’s energy sector,” the foundation added.