NSA Assures Benue of FG’s Commitment to End Insecurity

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday assured the people of Benue State of the Federal Government’s determination to end insecurity.

Ribadu gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, following the killing of over 72 persons in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas on Good Friday.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu had emphasised that Benue was not alone in its current security challenges, noting that the entire country was grappling with similar issues.

Describing the killings as a national tragedy, Ribadu said: “It was evil that visited the state.”

He added that the Tinubu administration inherited a deeply troubled nation and was working diligently to repair the damage.

“I’m here to commiserate with you and the good people of Benue over the loss of your people and to assure you that the country stands with you.

“The president is with you. This is a trying period for us all.

“This is a moment of sorrow, and it is during such times that you know those who truly care.

“What happened is a tragedy — an act of evil. But when evil comes, good people must unite to confront it.

“Benue is an extremely important state in Nigeria. As the food basket of the nation, you are number one in food production, and we are proud of you.

“We will solve this problem together. Do not feel alone — this challenge affects us all.

“Our armed forces and security agencies are doing their best, but such incidents persist because it is impossible to deploy personnel to every hamlet.

“Countries go through difficult phases. Insecurity is a tough challenge to overcome.

“Causing harm is easy, but solving the underlying issues is much harder — yet we are doing our best.

“As a government of less than two years, we have already significantly reduced the levels of extreme violence we inherited,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Hyacinth Alia described the situation as a sober moment for the state, saying that Benue State had been under siege with immense loss of lives since 2011.

He lamented that killings by terrorists, bandits and militias had devastated the state’s economy.

“These people have no reason to coexist with peaceful citizens. We have suffered the loss of lives, farmlands, and property.

“There are currently 17 IDP camps in the state, and it has been difficult to return our people to their ancestral homes.

“Sankera is the headquarters of food production in the state, yet the attacks have been persistent and unrelenting.

“Instead of a Good Friday, we experienced a Black Friday, marked by venomous attacks on Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo.

“It is a devastating time for us. We lost 72 lives — it is unbearable. I have maintained regular contact with the NSA.

“Our security agencies have worked tirelessly to contain the attacks, but we urgently need more support.

“The president has been very supportive, and we are hopeful that more help is on the way,” the governor said.(NAN)