Katsina Unveils Achievements of N’ west Peace Summit After 11 Months

• Spends N36.8bn on security

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has unveiled the security achievements recorded in the North-west region of the country as a result of the Peace and Security Summit held in the state 11 months ago.

The two-day summit, which was organised by the North-west Governor’s Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was hosted by the Katsina State government on June 24, 2024.

The state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, unveiled the achievements of the peace and security summit while briefing journalists on the scorecards of the state government in security, lands and power sectors on Tuesday.

He said the summit has achieved significant milestones in the region’s efforts to enhance security, foster sustainable development and facilitate unprecedented cooperation among regional security agencies.

He explained that the peace and security summit also succeeded in formulating a comprehensive security framework tailored to tackling the “unique challenges” of insecurity in the region.

Lawal, however, said the state government expended over N36.8 billion for the procurement of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), 65 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 700 motorcycles to boost security operations.

He added that the funds were also used for the purchase of 1,900 units of tactical converts equipment for the take-off of the state-owned Community Watch Corps.

He said: “Payment of monthly allowances of 1,500 vigilantes, 1,279 community support groups, 6,652 ward heads, 2,515 Imams, 2,515 Ladans and 2,515 Na’ibis. Recruitment, kitting and training for Batch one and two Katsina Security Watch Corps personnel.

“Training of 1,100 community volunteers from the eight frontline local government areas. Purchase of drones, trackers and communication network equipment for intelligence gathering.

“I am pleased to inform you that, measures taken in this regard are yielding positive results, as peace and stability has returned back to some areas hitherto ransacked by the dreaded armed bandits.”

The deputy governor further stated that the government spent over N985 million on victims of banditry, adding that: “So far, a total of 2,286 victims have been offered financial assistance.”