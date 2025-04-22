Group Petitions NASS, Demands Immediate Suspension, Review of Ibas Appointments Across 23 LGAs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





A group under the aegis of League of Concerned Rivers Indigenes (LOCRI), has demanded the immediate suspension and review of all appointments made by the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), including transitional committee lists across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The group made the demand in a petition to the National Assembly Committee on Rivers State Emergency Rule, signed by Derefaka Ajubo (President), Meshac Jaja (Secretary) and Dagogo Achese (23 LGAs Supervisor).

In the petition, the group expressed concern over the worsening political crisis allegedly resulting from the recent appointment of Sole Administrators (SOLADs) across the 23 local government councils.

They stated: “Rather than stabilise the state as intended by the presidential peace directive, the transition arrangement is fueling widespread unrest, allegedly manipulated by loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“What was meant to be a neutral, interim measure has instead become a weapon of political entrenchment deepening divisions, alienating grassroots voices, and provoking tension across local councils.”

The petitioners added: “There is growing evidence that the current Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Mr. Ibas, is not acting independently. Insiders allege that the list of local government administrators was handed directly to him by Mr. Wike.

“These appointments heavily favor Wike’s faction, sidelining Simplified Movement members and other neutral grassroots stakeholders. This has undermined the spirit of inclusivity, trust, and neutrality needed for a successful transitional process.

The polarising appointments has spark local backlash and might provoke intense local resistance across the 23 local government areas.”

The group listed some of the appointments of SOLAD in the LGAs to include “Obio/Akpor LGA: Dr. Clifford Ndu Walter, known as a staunch Wike loyalist, has been appointed, triggering discontent among local leaders who back Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“Ikwerre LGA: Isaiah Christian Nobuawu, a relative of Hon. Samuel Nwanosike (a divisive Wike ally), was appointed, rekindling political tension. Degema LGA: Dr Francis Sokari Ibifuro, an open Wike supporter.

Eleme LGA: Dr Gloria Obo-Dibiah, a Wike campaign mobiliser. Khana LGA: Dr. Barinedum Neibere, a known pro-Wike political figure.

“Asari-Toru LGA: The appointment of a relative of Ibinabo Michael West has sparked ethnic and political unrest in Kalabari land.

According to the group, the same pattern of appointments was made in Tai, Okrika, Ahoada East, Andoni, Oyigbo, and Gokana LGAs.

They also observed that instead of building bridges, the process has become a proxy battleground favoring conflict merchants over bridge-builders.

“Even key state institutions like the RSIEC, Local Government Service Commission, and Civil Service Commission are reportedly being filled with pro-Wike loyalists, further undermining neutrality.”

They however, demanded an investigation into allegations of external political influence in the appointment process.

“Implementation of an inclusive transitional framework involving traditional rulers, women groups, youth representatives, clergy, and non-partisan technocrats.

“A public reaffirmation of President Tinubu’s peace directive, followed by tangible steps to enforce neutrality in state and local governance”, noting that the current trajectory is dangerous.

The group further observed in the petition that “The cracks in the state’s political fabric are deepening. If left unchecked, this may escalate into a full-blown political and security crisis across multiple LGAs.

“Rivers State does not need a disguised extension of factional rule. It needs justice, balance, and peace.”

They also, urged the National Assembly Committee on Emergency Rule to act swiftly and courageously, not only in upholding the rule of law but in safeguarding the unity and stability of the state.