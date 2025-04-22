  • Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

Flying Eagles in Cairo to Play Young Pharaohs Today

Featured | 1 hour ago

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will square up to host nation, the Young Pharaohs of Egypt this evening as part of their build-up to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed to take place 27th April and 18th May.

A delegation of 24 players and nine officials led by Head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu touched down at the Cairo International Airport aboard Egypt Air flight on Sunday evening.

The team is lodged at Jewel Sports City and Aqua Resort, and had their first training session on Monday evening.

The match is slated for 5pm local time (4pm Nigeria time) at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Flying  Eagles who are seven-time African champions will get their campaign underway against Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Thursday 1st May.

The Africa U20 Cup of Nations serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for 27th September – 19th October in Chile.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals..

