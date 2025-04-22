FG Inaugurates Revitalisation Plan for 901 PHCs

The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has announced the revitalisation of more than 901 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria.

Additionally, it plans to upgrade 2,701 more as part of its effort to ensure that at least one fully functional PHC exists per ward nationwide.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, said this during the agency’s first quarterly news conference for 2025, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Aina explained that the initiative was part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme and the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint.

He said that the NPHCDA had outlined a three-pillar approach aimed at strengthening the PHC system, restoring public trust in healthcare services, and improving the country’s frontline health security.

“Our goal is to rebuild trust in our health system by ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of location, has access to quality, functional primary health care.

“The agency has assessed more than 18,000 PHCs nationwide and identified service delivery gaps that are now being addressed through increased federal investment and strategic partnerships with states and development partners.

“To support this, the agency is increasing the number of PHCs funded under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) from 8,406 to 17,600.

“High-volume PHCs will now receive N800,000 per quarter, while lower-volume centres will get N600,000—up from the previous flat rate of N300,000,” he added.

Aina also introduced new digital tracking and accountability tools, including a real-time public dashboard for PHC status (https://phc.nphcda.gov.ng) and a digitised financial management app already piloted in four states.

According to him, these tools are expected to promote transparency and efficiency in PHC operations.

“Key highlights of the plan include: The launch of a digitised financial management system to streamline fund usage and reporting across PHCs.

“Expanded use of BHCPF’s four gateways: NPHCDA, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), for infrastructure, health security, and emergency response.

“A commitment to the accountable use of the one billion dollars mobilised by the Federal Government for PHC revitalisation.

“Implementation of tiered funding models based on PHC capacity and service volume, along with strengthened workforce development and partnerships with states to ensure skilled and consistent staffing,” he said.

Aina reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to reaching every child and community with life-saving vaccines as Nigeria marked African Vaccination Week 2025.

He emphasised the theme, ‘Immunisation for All is Humanity Possible,’ and urged citizens and the media to utilise the public dashboard to monitor PHC progress and contribute to transparency in the country’s health delivery system.

The Head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at WHO, Dr. Eshetu Wassie, highlighted that immunisation was not only a cornerstone of primary health care but also a fundamental human right.

He stressed the effectiveness of vaccines, which had saved more than154 million lives in the past 50 years.

“As we gather for 2025 and African Vaccination Week, I urge all of us, governments, partners, health workers, communities, and the media to recommit to this life-saving mission,” Wassie said.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, also emphasised the need to reach the most vulnerable populations.

She noted that one in three infants remained unreached, and the “zero-dose” children were the most vulnerable.

Munduate called for stronger partnerships, increased domestic funding, and community-driven solutions to address barriers like insecurity and vaccine access.

“I call on the media to stand with us, not to amplify misinformation, but to build trust in vaccines and ensure that no child is left behind,” she said. (NAN)