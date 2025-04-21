Ooni of Ife Hosts Grand Book Presentation Honouring Oyeweso for Scholarly Excellence, Cultural Preservation

Funmi Ogundare

The ancient town of Ife, weekend, witnessed a grand convergence of royalty, academia, and cultural enthusiasts as Siyan Oyeweso, a Professor of History, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was celebrated with the public presentation of four significant books authored and edited by him.



The program held at the Oodua Heritage House, Ooni’s Palace, Osun State was attended by His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and other dignitaries from academia, politics, and traditional institutions.

The books, titled, ‘Perspectives on Higher Education and Good Governance in Nigeria’, Expanding the Pantheon of Yoruba Gurus’, ‘Ede Mapo Arogun’, and the reissued ‘Eminent Yoruba Muslims of the 19th and Early 20th Centuries’, reflect decades of Oyeweso’s scholarly commitment to national development, cultural identity, and historical preservation.



In his remarks, the books reviewer, Dr. Saheed Balogun Amusa of Obafemi Awolowo University, described the presentation as “a rare academic and cultural milestone.”

He commended the author for “offering deep, multifaceted insights into Nigeria’s governance, educational system, religious heritage, and Yoruba nationalism.”



While commending Oyeweso’s scholarly reach and influence across institutions like Obafemi Awolowo University, Lagos State University, and Osun State University, Amusa noted the professor’s unique ability to bridge academic excellence with cultural advocacy.



The books, according to him, exemplify the synergy between historical hindsight and developmental foresight.

“The first book, Perspectives on Higher Education and Good Governance in Nigeria, edited with Prof. Sola Akinrinade, brings together scholars from Nigeria, the US, and the UK, dissecting themes from education funding to anti-corruption efforts.



“The second, ‘Expanding the Pantheon of Yoruba Gurus, is a powerful biographical compendium of iconic Yoruba figures; monarchs, intellectuals, military heroes, and business pioneers; emphasising the Yoruba contributions to nation-building,

“Ede Mapo Arogun’ is a tribute to Oyeweso’s hometown, showcasing the town’s political and cultural evolution, while ‘Eminent Yoruba Muslims’, reprinted after 30 years, spotlights overlooked Muslim pioneers in Yoruba history, from traditional rulers to Lagos-based Islamic scholars,” Amusa stressed.



Highlighting the value of the publications, Dr. Amusa stated: “these works are not only historical texts but cultural beacons. They offer processed data that field researchers would struggle to gather over decades.”

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Prof. Adeola Shobola, who spoke on behalf of the Ooni, described the launch as a remarkable contribution to the Nigerian and African scholarship.



She commended Oyeweso for his enduring commitment to knowledge, scholarship, and national development, describing him as a towering figure whose work transcends the classroom.

Shobola also acknowledged his close historical collaborations with the late Ooni Okunade Sijuwade and his continued contributions to cultural knowledge production.

“As we unveil this latest publication, we are reminded of the power of the written word to provoke thought, preserve memory, and inspire change,” she added.

Speaking to journalists, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso expressed excitement about the books saying that they are a labour of love, scholarship, and service to his people. “It is my own way of giving back to history,” he stated.

Asked about his motivation for authoring four new books, he said his decision to become an academic was deliberate and rooted in passion. “I am a university lecturer by choice, not by accident. I had opportunities in immigration and the postal service but chose academia because I believe in practical teaching and lifelong learning.”

The historian also stressed the importance of cultural and institutional preservation, noting the efforts of key figures who have personally invested in educational and community development.

He however raised concerns over the state of education in Nigeria, urging the government to implement sustainable reforms that prioritise funding, teacher welfare, and infrastructure.

Prof. Oyeweso also emphasised the need to adequately compensate teachers at all levels, noting that many are demoralised by low wages and poor working conditions.

“If you pay teachers well while they are still alive, they will be dedicated,” he said. “We must ensure a system that guarantees good revenue for educators at primary, secondary, and university levels.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to education both within and beyond the classroom, encouraging a national reawakening to the importance of learning and historical documentation.