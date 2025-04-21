NPFL: Remo Stars Stun Shooting Stars to Inch Close to Title

Remo Stars are coasting to what will be their greatest moment ever, a win of the Nigeria Premier Football League title, as they recorded a 1-0 win over Shooting Stars in Ibadan in a match played behind closed doors.

In doing so, they achieved their sixth double of the season, having earlier beaten Shooting Stars in the first stanza of the league.

They maintained the seven-point lead over second-placed Rivers United, who also beat Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

After a ding-dong affair, Alex Oyowah scored the vital goal for Remo Stars from a right-wing cross from Ismail Sodiq.

In another match, Ikorodu City continued to work tenaciously to obtain a continental ticket as they held El Kanemi to a 1-1 draw.

RESULTS

El Kanemi 1-1 Ikorodu

Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa

Heartland 0-0 Kwara Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Akwa Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Sunshine

Shooting 0-1 Remo Stars

B’Insurance 1-1 Nasarawa