Nigerian Doctor, Olufunso Ojo, Bags US Medical Award

A United States-based Nigerian Medical Doctor, Dr Olufunso Ojo, has been conferred with the honour of Outstanding Georgia Citizen for his exceptional contributions to Medicine.

In a Certificate of Award signed by the Secretary of State of the State of Georgia, US, Brad Raffensperger, Ojo was honoured for his compassionate patient care and philanthropic leadership.

In the Proclamation, the awardee was recognised as “a distinguished physician specialising in internal medicine, whose dedication to the health and well-being of his patients has earned him widespread recognition”

He was also honoured with a 4.5-star rating for his compassionate care and exceptional contribution to medical profession.

As contained in the Proclamation, the physician is said to have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of medicine.

The 1995 graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was honoured for providing exceptional medical care to countless individuals in the State of Georgia and beyond, and serving as a beacon of hope and healing for his patients.

“Dr Ojo’s expertise in internal medicine, coupled with his empathetic approach to patient care, has set a standard of excellence in the medical community, inspiring both his colleagues and future generations of healthcare professionals.

“His contributions extend beyond the walls of his practice, as he actively engages in community outreach and health education, striving to improve the overall health and quality of life for all Georgians.

“He is not only a renowned physician but also a philanthropist of international repute, whose generous contributions and humanitarian efforts have uplifted communities locally, nationally, and globally, addressing critical needs in healthcare, education, and social development.

“Dr. Ojo’s outstanding achievements and dedication to his profession and philanthropic endeavors have brought great pride to the State of Georgia, and his work serves as a testament to the power of compassion, skill, and perseverance in the field of medicine and beyond,” the Proclamation read.