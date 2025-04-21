  • Monday, 21st April, 2025

Mass Defection Hits APC, PDP as 1,083 Join SDP in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Mass defection has rocked the major political parties in Gombe State as 1,083 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lawanti town of Akko local government area of Gombe State left for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The new defectors were said to have been inspired by a renowned politician in the area, Honourable Usman Barade El-Lawanti who recently also joined the SDP. 

Speaking during a grand event to publicly announce their defection to SDP yesterday, they described El-Lawanti  as “a humanitarian, grassroots leader, and true community builder.” 

 They expressed frustration with the APC’s “bad governance” and accused the PDP of “lack of direction,” declaring the SDP as the only credible alternative for the people.

The new members were officially received by the State SDP chairman, Comrade Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, who, alongside other party executives and stakeholders, assured them of inclusive leadership, fairness, and opportunity for all. 

