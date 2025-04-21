Babington-Ashaye Calls for Global Restructuring Under ‘Divine Executive Orders’

Funmi Ogundare

The Promoter, Natural Word Restoration, Morenike Tejuade Babington-Ashaye, has called for dramatic changes in global governance, societal structure, territorial ownership, and human conduct.

Babington-Ashaye, in a statement titled ‘God’s Executive Orders’, which she ascribed to divine instruction, emphasised on land restitution, geopolitical realignment, abolition of monarchies and political parties.

She expressed God’s displeasure with current global systems marked by inequality, war, greed and injustice.

According to her, “The world has reached a moral crisis point where power and wealth are concentrated in the hands of a select few, monarchs and political elite have failed humanity, and global systems are rife with inequality, war and environmental abuse.

“God has reportedly declared a universal restructuring project, to take place between 2024 and 2030, with Nigeria selected as the pilot nation.”

Babington-Ashaye emphasised on the global restructuring, which spans from 2024 to 2030, with three phases; foundation (2024), experimental (2025–2027), and practice (2027–2030).

“God’s promise is made clear; nations and individuals who resist or mock the new world restoration will face divine wrath,” she stated.

In the statement, she added that nations are instructed to return to their original geographical boundaries as they existed before foreign interference and colonisation, adding that those whose ancestors were enslaved are granted dual blessings; full rights in both the land of their ancestors and where they currently reside.

“Nations must now be created based on shared language and ancestry. Unions between people of different languages must begin as independent nations before forming alliances,” she stated.

The promoter condemned gangsterism, cultism and occult practices, saying these must cease immediately.

“There is a divine directive to eradicate poverty by distributing 50 per cent of resource revenue directly to households. Innocent prisoners must be released, and torture abolished.

“All wars and military occupations outside sovereign borders are banned. God has forbidden the manufacture and trade of weapons of mass destruction. Nations are also to be formed based on linguistic identity, with unions allowed only among already established nations.

“Monarchies and political parties are to be abolished by June 1, 2027. God will become the direct head of governance, with appointed elders replacing traditional political leaders. Africa is to be reshaped under the guidance of Dr. Arikana Quao and a council of elders,” the statement read.