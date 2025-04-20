We’re Proud of You, Delta APC Tells Okotete

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, has expressed pride on the achievements of one of its leaders, Hon Stella Okotete, on her 41st birth anniversary.

The Party, in a goodwill message signed by tthe State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, quoted the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, to have stated that as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Hon. Okotete has been a trailblazer in driving transformative change in the Nigerian business landscape by promoting the development of businesses across the country, thereby making significant strides in facilitating the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“Her tireless work in supporting entrepreneurship, especially in the export sector, has played a pivotal role in advancing the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as her efforts have directly impacted the growth of the nation’s economy, fostering both local and international trade and further solidifying the nation’s position on the global economic stage,” he stated.

While eulogizing the celebrant, Elder Sobotie went further to say that as a former National Woman Leader of the great Party, Hon. Okotete’s contribution to the APC and the Nigerian political landscape remains immeasurable. Her unwavering commitment and dedication to our Party are a beacon of inspiration for all.

He added that her leadership had been a powerful force in championing the empowerment of women, ensuring that they have an equal voice in the political and business spheres. Through her hard work and resolute vision, she has earned the admiration of many and has rightfully been affectionately dubbed the “Lioness of the Niger Delta.”

“Hon. Okotete’s passion for women’s empowerment has left an indelible mark on our Party and the country. She has shown that women possess the leadership qualities needed to drive meaningful change. Her work is not only shaping the future of Nigerian women but also contributing to the growth of businesses and communities across the country. “

“We are proud to have such an inspiring leader within our ranks, one who is determined to ensure that the voices of women are heard and their contributions recognized at every level,” he added.

“As we celebrate her today, we acknowledge not only her many achievements but also the resilience, grace and passion she continues to bring to all her endeavors. Hon. Stella Okotete has set an exceptional example for women in leadership, business and public service.

“Delta APC celebrates Hon. Okotete for her remarkable contributions to national development and her tireless efforts in uplifting the status of women. We are confident that as she continues on this path, she will inspire many more generations of women and men alike to strive for excellence in every sphere of life.

“We wish Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete a very happy birthday and many more years of success, prosperity and continued service to our great nation.”