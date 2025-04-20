Kano APC Group Raises Red Flag over Kwankwaso’s Return, Cites Peace Concern

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The anticipated return of the former Governor of Kano State Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) may suffer a significant setback as one of the major groups within the party has strongly opposed any attempt to welcome him.

At a press conference in Kano at the weekend, the group known as APC Persons with Disabilities Support Organisation in Kano State, rejected any potential return of Kwankwaso to the party.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Aminu Fagge, explained that the decision to oppose Kwankwaso’s return was based on his track record of creating discord and division among party members.

“The APC Persons with Disabilities Support Organisation Kano State, representing the collective interests of our members, unequivocally and categorically rejects Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s potential return to the All Progressives Congress.

“This decision is guided by our commitment to uphold the party’s stability, prosperity, and unity. Kwankwaso’s self-interest would undermine the party’s peace and success, treating APC like his personal company, similar to his past parties.”

Fagge reaffirmed the group’s unwavering loyalty to the APC leadership, led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Hon. Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, whom they believed embodied the party’s values and principles.

Recall that the Kano State chapter of the party had said it had concluded arrangements to welcome Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, the APC Chairman of the party Abdullahi Abbas explained that the party has put all its party leaders on notice to welcome back the entire structure of NNPP including Kwankwaso and the state governor Abba Yusuf.