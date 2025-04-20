FG Shuts Down Enugu Airport for Emergency Repairs of Runway, Keyamo Expresses Dissatisfaction with Project

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, for emergency runway repairs.

This is as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the quality of rehabilitation work carried out on the runway of the airport.



Announcing the closure of the runway, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, explained that there was a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, necessitating its shutdown for rehabilitation.

According to her, repair work would take off from April 22, 2025 to May 6, 2025, after which the airport would be reopened for flight operation.



“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has, therefore, closed the runway during this period. As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period,” Orah said.

The agency appealed to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time, disclosing that flights to the airport would be diverted to nearby airports.



Following the closure, Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, had announced the withdrawal of its operations to the airport, saying it was diverting flights to the Asaba airport.



It, however, promised to resume operation to Enugu when the runway is repaired and certified.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the quality of rehabilitation work carried out on the runway of the airport.

In a statement shared yesterday via his official X handle yesterday, Keyamo announced the federal government’s decision to shut down the runway for two weeks beginning from April 22, 2025, to undertake emergency repair works due to worsening safety concerns.

“Dear compatriots, we have been compelled to take this decision to close the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for two weeks, starting from April 22, 2025, to carry out major repair works on it,” he stated.

The minister explained that the airport, which serves as a key international gateway for Nigeria’s South-eastern region, had previously undergone a major rehabilitation in 2019 that kept it shut for an entire year.

However, he noted that the reconstruction failed to properly address the waterlogging issues that continued to plague the runway.

“Unfortunately, when we came to the office, we discovered that the waterlogged part of the runway was not properly constructed to take care of the problem, leading to constant cracks and potholes on the runway. These put the lives of the travelling public at great risk,” he said.

Keyamo, who personally visited the airport after assuming office, did not mince words about his disappointment.

“I visited the airport some months after assuming office and expressed my total displeasure with the work done by the contractor,” he declared.

The minister added that, although palliative works had been ongoing, the situation had deteriorated to the point where the cracks had become “craters,” necessitating a complete shutdown for urgent intervention.

“We have been carrying out constant palliative works on it, but the problem has not abated, and the cracks on the runway are becoming craters,” he added.

While apologising to the public for the inconvenience, Keyamo said the ministry was making arrangements to reroute flights to nearby airports during the closure.

“We sincerely apologise to Nigerians over this development as the airport is our major international gateway in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, scheduled flight operations to Enugu will be diverted to other neighbouring airports. We are going to work tirelessly to meet the timeline to mitigate the inconvenience this closure will cause the travelling public,” he said.