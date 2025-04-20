CBN’s Sidi-Ali Wins NIPR’s Outstanding Spokesperson Award

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hahaha Sidi-Ali, has for two consecutive times won the Outstanding Spokesperson (Banking Sector) award at the 2025 National Spokespersons Awards.

Organised by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest, the event was held at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, as part of the 2025 National Spokespersons’ Summit grand finale.

The awards celebrate innovation and professionalism in public communication across public and private sectors.

NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Jr., commended Sidi-Ali and other recipients for their exemplary standards in the field and encouraged them to maintain the qualities that garnered national recognition.

Sidi-Ali was lauded for her proactive communication strategies in connecting the apex bank and Nigerians since assuming office.

Her significant role in countering misinformation regarding the introduction of N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes calmed public concern and maintained financial stability.

Experts also acknowledged her adept dissemination during Nigeria’s recent negotiations with the United States over the new tariffs, saying it underscored her proficiency in international economic diplomacy.

The 2025 ceremony showcased a variety of individuals and institutions excelling in strategic communication and public affairs.

It also underlined the critical role of credible voices in shaping public perception, fostering institutional trust, and enhancing democratic accountability.

Mr. Olufemi Soneye of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was named Distinguished Spokesperson (Oil and Gas).

With over 20 categories covered, including health, marine, hospitality, power, insurance and crisis management, the awards emphasized the growing importance of public relations and strategic communication as essential components of governance and corporate reputation.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Segun McMedal, praised winners and nominees for their vital roles in sustaining public trust and shaping national discourse.

He urged all communicators to uphold the values of transparency, accountability and professionalism.

Dignitaries at the event included former Ministers of Information, Frank Nweke Jr., Lai Mohammed, Jerry Gana, Labaran Maku; and the incumbent, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

The summit featured high-level discussions graced by ex-Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, among other eminent figures.

In its fifth edition, the National Spokespersons Awards, previously known as the Spokespersons’ Communication Awards (SCA), has continued to serve as a premier platform for recognising impactful and professional public communication in Nigeria.