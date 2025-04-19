Raphael Onyedika: No More Hiding Place

After his impressive display in the UEFA Champions League, one of which he inspired Club Brugge to beat Serie A giants, Atalanta home and away, Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Raphael Onyedika has seen his profile rise, with several European big wigs now scrambling for his signature. Little wonder his market value rose from €16m to €20m in a matter of days. Though AC Milan is seen as the leading suitor, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on the 23-year-old

From an enduring challenging upbringing in Onitsha, where he had to struggle with five other brothers to survive, Raphael Onyedika, who was discovered by FC Ebedei – a Nigerian academy linked with FC Midtjylland become the toast of European giants.

Former Gent Coach, Hein Vanhaezebrouck has tipped Super Eagles midfielder, Raphael Onyedika for a big move in the summer transfer window, after putting himself in the show window following his impressive displays in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Onyedika was a key member of the Club Brugge side that caused an upset when they beat Europa League winners, Atalanta home and away in the Champions League back in February.

The Nigerian national team member played in 11 Champions League games and notably scored against Premier League champions Manchester City. Club Brugge turned down a bid from Galatasaray last summer, hoping Onyedika’s Champions League performances would increase his value and the plan is paying off as his strong displays have attracted top European clubs.

The FC Ebedei product, who recently changed agents, is aiming for a top transfer this summer, with the original €20 million asking price now looking like just a starting point. Onyedika’s performance in the Champions League was so convincing that Hein Vanhaezebrouck described him as ‘outstanding and great’.

In quotes relayed by Voetbalnieuws, Vanhaezebrouck added: “They won’t be able to keep him after this season. He was very strong, and all of Europe saw that.”

Onyedika is now represented by CAA Stellar, a renowned agency that also manages Premier League stars Omar Marmoush (Man City), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), and Liam Delap (Ipswich Town).

The Super Eagles star has a contract with Club Brugge until June 30, 2027 and has appeared in 134 games for the Belgian giants, registering 10 goal involvements.

