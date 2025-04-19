Nigeria to Develop Guidelines for Transition to Decarbonised Economy, Address Climate Change

Dike Onwuamaeze

The federal government in collaboration with relevant United Nations’ agencies is set develop a guideline for the country to achieve a just transition to a decarbonised economy in line with the Paris Agreement.

The guideline will drive the transition of the Nigerian economy to a low-carbon economy, address climate change and promote sustainable economic growth in a manner that would ensure that no one is left behind.

The Director General of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS), Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, said during a two-day workshop that held in Lagos with the theme: ‘Inception Workshop for the Development of Nigeria’s Just Transition Guidelines’, that the workshop is “an opportunity to deepen discussions, refine our approach and ensure that the development of Just Transition Guideline reflects the diverse voices and realities of all stakeholders—government, private sector, labor unions, civil society, development partners, and local communities.”

Maduekwe, who was represented by an Assistant Director, NCCCS, Mr. Bala Rufai, said that “a just transition must ensure that the shift to clean energy and climate-resilient solutions does not leave any community or sector behind.

She said, “Our policies including the Energy Transition Plan, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Climate Change Act, and the National Development Plan, set a strong foundation for a people-centered and economy-driven transition.”

The workshop was organised by the NCCCS in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In his remarks during the workshop, the National Project Coordination, ILO, Nigeria, Mr. Stephen Agugua, said that Nigeria is committed to its international obligations, including the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as it aimed to address climate change and promote sustainable development in the country.

Agugua said, “The Nigerian government has already taken significant steps towards sustainable development and climate action, such as the ongoing revision of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the National Development Plan (NDP), and the establishment of a National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS) that demonstrate commitment to address climate change and promote sustainable economic growth.”

According to him, “the Just Transition Roadmap will build upon and align with these existing policy frameworks, providing a coherent and strategic approach to the transition of Nigeria to a low-carbon economy.

“The Just Transition Action Plan will prioritise job creation, skills development, and capacity-building to facilitate the transition of vulnerable sectors from carbon-intensive industries to emerging green sectors amongst other objectives.”

He said that the development of Just Transition Roadmap becoame necessary due to the dire need for Nigeria to fulfill its climate obligations, as contained in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which is currently being revised.

The UNIDO Project Assistant, Ms. Christiana Obase, who spoke on behalf of UNIDO’s Nigeria Regional Office, emphasised that the current global shift towards a low-carbon economy demands a bold action, which must be just by empowering people, protecting livelihoods, and strengthening national industries

Obase pointed out that “just transition in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector presents a clear example of how environmental policy must intersect with economic justice. If not carefully managed, it could lead to job displacement.

“But with the right planning, which is part of why we are here, it offers a chance to create new green jobs, enhance industrial competitiveness, and align Nigeria’s manufacturing sector with global climate goals.”

The Lead, Nigeria Economic Summit Group Climate Change Taskforce (NESG-CCT) Dr. Eugene Itua, said that the NESG recognised that achieving a just transition to a low-carbon economy is essential for Nigeria’s future.

Itua, who is also the chief executive of Natural Eco Capital, said: “At NESG, we advocate for policies that ensure the benefits of this transition are equitably shared across all communities, particularly those that are marginalised.

“We are dedicated to fostering public-private dialogue, conducting impactful research, and enhancing the capacity of stakeholders to support a sustainable future.

“As we navigate the challenges ahead, let us prioritise equity and sustainability, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The Director, Lagos Liaison Office, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Dr. Jonathan Sylvanus Dajal, said that the attainment of the just transition is a shared responsibility, which would require key stakeholders to come together to develop a blueprint.

Dajal also emphasised the importance of public awareness to sensitise Nigerians on the regulatory frameworks they would adhere to like the emission control system.