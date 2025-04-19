First Lady to Youth: Get Tested for HIV/AIDS as Often as Possible 

.Flags off free to shine triple elimination campaign for South-west

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has charged Nigerian youth to get tested as often as possible for HIV/AIDS disease.

This move, she said, is necessary for the youth who are the most vulnerable in society to know their status.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital while flagging off the Free To Shine Triple elimination campaign in the South west zone, the First Lady noted that the campaign which aims to ensure that the global Triple Elimination target of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis is achieved by 2030 must be championed basically by the youth themselves who are the most affected by new infections.

Her words, “To our dear children and youth, this campaign cannot succeed without your involvement. You represent our future generation; however, your age group is one of the most vulnerable. Please take care and protect yourselves. We have increased our advocacy in the media across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, and we hope it resonates.

“We must deepen engagement with traditional and faith-based institutions to address cultural and religious influences on HIV prevention behaviours, especially those engaging in birthing services, by expanding access to HIV testing services with comprehensive counselling, treatment and care for all individuals who test positive.”

Emphasising the need to deepen engagement with all stakeholders, the First Lady highlighted the imperative of rolling back the culture of stigmatisation against sufferers and survivors of the disease

She said, “I want to commend the members of the Association of people living with HIV/AIDS for their testimonies. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of resilience and hope, inspiring others living with HIV/AIDS to seek the support and treatment they deserve with courage and confidence.

“I thank all our health workers, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), National Aids and STDs Control Programme (NASCP), as well as research and public health institutions for their efforts in combating HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis through the years, as well as global partners helping us in this fight. I specially recognise WHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNDP, PEPFAR and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation (EGPAF) amongst others.”

In his remarks, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State assured that the state will review its budget to tackle the realities of healthcare funding as it affects the three diseases as the world grapple with US President Donald Trump administration’s cut to funding in that area.

On his part, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, assured that the request for free or heavily subsidised liver and kidney function tests and treatment for people living with HIV/AIDS is already getting the federal government’s attention especially as it is in the process of getting the data of those not captured under Health Insurance.