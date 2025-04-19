As ‘Tell Your Papa’ Rebounds Eedris Abdulkareem’s Career

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Eedris Abdulkareem’s trending song ‘Tell Your Papa’ appears to mark a career rebound for the hip-hop artist. Despite being barred from airing on radio and television, the protest song has continued to garner positive reactions from various quarters. With a record increase in views and streams online, the song, which criticises the current administration, has gained popularity and received attention from several Nigerians.

Released recently, the song has gained momentum across social media platforms and has sparked debate, generating several backlashes against the regulatory body as it continues to trend.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had declared the track Not-to-Be Broadcast (NTBB). But the likes, comments, and reposts online indicate a surge amid the controversy, showing Nigerians are pretty much on the song despite the ban.

In the controversial song, Eedris speaks to the president’s son, “Seyi, Tell Your Papa country hard. Tell Your Papa people dey die. Tell Your Papa this one don pass jagajaga.” According to NBC, its lyrical content failed to meet the standards of responsible broadcasting.

But Eedris, known for his socially conscious and politically charged music, has long used his platform to address bad governance, corruption, and social injustice. However, many are of the opinion that being a social crusader/musical activist affected his career.

This is not the first time the irrepressible Eedris Abdulkareem would be banned for speaking against the government. In 2004, his song ‘Jaga Jaga’ was proscribed for criticising former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

Despite the ban, the trend of Nigerian artistes using music to critique societal issues and challenge authority continues to grow as other songs and artistes were also banned, the songs criticising the government became underground anthem.