Adoption of Digital Asset Markets Will Redefine African Finance, Says Expert

Labake Fasogbon

The full adoption of the digital asset market in Nigeria’s stock exchange and across Africa, will significantly foster wealth creation and economic growth sustainability, while redefining the future of African finance and investment.

Serial Entrepreneur, Dr. Nicholas Okoye, asserted that the digital asset markets remain the most strategic component of the digital transformation powering the fourth industrial revolution.

He reiterated this at the Digital Asset Markets Strategy Masterclass Series that held in Lagos, recently, following the signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 into law.

The landmark legislation grants the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) authority over digital assets, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and tokenized securities.

Okoye, who is also the convener of the masterclass, stated that embracing digital assets presents a golden opportunity for inclusive wealth generation across the continent and allows global investors to tap into Africa’s economic potential.

“This would, for the first time, offer a comprehensive reflection of Nigeria and Africa’s true wealth position”, he averred.

Also speaking at the event, Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, highlighted the role of international collaboration and technology transfer in maximising the potential of digital markets.

He briefed on Nigeria’s strategic engagement with China, revealing that over $30 billion in investment commitments and 300 expressions of interest from Chinese firms had been recorded within five months.

He hinted on plans for a forthcoming agreement with China on the ‘Digital RMB,’ allowing direct currency conversion between the Naira and the Yuan, reducing dependence on the U.S. Dollar and reinforcing Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.

He further reiterated NCSP support to globalising Nigeria’s capital market through digital integration.

“Our partnership with China is no longer just about trade; it’s about sustainable development and mutual growth which includes infrastructure expansion, investment scaling, trade deepening, and cultural diplomacy,” he said.