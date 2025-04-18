To Reduce Cost of Air Travel in MDAs, FG Launches BisonFly Project

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





In a bid to reduce the cost of air travel across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the federal government has launched a centralised, technology-enabled system, BisonFly Project.

The government said the project was a response to the need for cost-saving across all air travels for the federal civil service, through a structured, optimised, and technology-driven discount programme.

Inaugurating the project team in his office in Abuja, Thursday, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, stated that the BisonFly project was a strategic initiative designed by the Federal Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of air travel across the MDAs.

A statement made available to THISDAY by Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, said the system will integrate digital booking tools and centralised platforms, ensuring transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements. The project was expected to go live in the coming months.

Edun emphasised the importance of institutional reform in achieving sustainable cost savings, “Project BisonFly directly supports our commitment to prudent financial management.”

According to him, “By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government’s collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery, just as global institutions like the World Bank have done successfully.”

Speaking earlier, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Raymond Omachi, commended the minister’s leadership and vision, describing the initiative as a model for fiscal responsibility across the public service and beyond.

Project BisonFly was developed by the Ministry’s Efficiency Unit in collaboration with ICT advisers and key stakeholders and will be overseen by a dedicated implementation team to ensure timely rollout and measurable results.

Edun charged the implementation team to ensure the full realisation of the important policy initiative of government.

The statement quoted the minister as saying, “The BisonFly project aligns with the federal government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and public sector reform, supporting the government’s broader goals of enhancing efficiency and accountability in public sector operations.

“It represents a significant step towards achieving fiscal discipline and improving public sector efficiency in Nigeria.

“With its innovative approach to cost savings and transparency, the project is poised to make a positive impact on government operations and set a precedent for other initiatives.”