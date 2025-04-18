Presidency: Tinubu Fully Involved in Governance Despite Foreign Travels

•Says president in touch with top govt officials, giving directives to service chiefs

•Discloses he’s currently in London, to resume work after Easter holiday

•Fasoranti satisfied with administration, Ondo monarchs endorse president for second term

Following strident criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the country in spite of increasing domestic challenges, the presidency yesterday rose in his stout defence, saying the president has continued to carry out his official functions from Europe.

While appreciating the public concern over the president’s absence from Nigeria, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in a release disclosed that Tinubu has been in constant touch with key government officials.

According to Onanuga, the president has also been giving directives to security chiefs over emerging security threats and would resume duties at the State House, Abuja, after the Easter holiday.

Supporting the president, too, the National Leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, lauded Tinubu for his moves and actions aimed at improving the country.

In the same vein, the Ondo State Traditional Council hasthrown its weight behind the president for a second term in office, insisting that he was on the right path to solving Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

Tinubu’s latest visit to France has stirred a storm of criticisms from opposition parties, civil society groups, and prominent Nigerians, who argued that the trip was ill-timed and showed a lack of sensitivity to the country’s worsening security and economic conditions.

Opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have questioned both the intent and timing of the visit, expressing suspicion over the lack of transparency in the president’s itinerary.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as well as former Governor Peter Obi, who have been vocal against Tinubu’s foreign movement, accused him of abandoning his post during a period of crisis.

On Wednesday, Atiku asked Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on his own ‘disastrous’ presidency, saying Nigeria was already in a full-blown state of emergency, even without official proclamation.

He described the president’s latest travel as another insult to a nation pushed to the brink by a presidency that treats its citizens like fools.

“What justification is there for gallivanting across Europe while Nigeria bleeds? What kind of leader borrows billions only to blow scarce funds on vanity trips abroad? It’s not just irresponsible— it’s contemptuous.

“By the time Tinubu struts back from this latest escapade, he will have racked up a staggering 59 days in France since assuming office. While Tinubu dines under chandeliers in the land of good governance, the country he governs is spiraling into chaos,” Atiku argued.

Obi, on his part, called on the president to suspend his ‘working visit’ to France and urgently return to Nigeria to address the deteriorating security situation, particularly in Plateau and Benue States.

“Mr President, domestic problems beckon. I am compelled at this time in our lives as a nation to call on our retreating president’s attention to the security challenges at home, which entail that he immediately suspends his ongoing retreat in a foreign land and come home to address the overwhelming security situation across the country,” Obi wrote.

Aside from the insecurity in parts of the country, especially the recent killings in Plateau and Benue States, the major backlash came against the backdrop of Nigeria’s deteriorating economic landscape in 2025, marked by high inflation, unemployment, and a fragile naira.

However, reacting, the presidency maintained that there was no cause for alarm, pointing out that Tinubu has continued to perform his constitutional duties, despite being outside the country.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe. His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

“The president left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

“The president’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership. We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption,” the presidential statement added.

Also, yesterday, the National Leader of Afenifere, Fasoranti, lauded Tinubu for what he described as his moves and actions aimed at improving the country.

Speaking when playing host to the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at his Akure residence, the 98 year-old elder statesman, according to a statement by the First Lady’s Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, noted that the president had indeed surpassed his expectations.

Fasoranti also commended the First Lady for the support shehas continued to give the president through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) and taking its dividends round the country.

Earlier, Mrs Tinubu, who noted that the visit was an informal one to convey the president’s warm regards to a man she and the president considered a ‘father figure’ was on the sideline of her two-day visit to Ondo State to hand over professional kits to midwives in the South-west zone of Nigeria.

In her keynote address, Mrs Tinubu applauded the frontline health workers adding that they should take training and retraining seriously so as to get better at their jobs.

“This event is to complement the ongoing federal government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that 59,570 health workers have already completed their training and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiative procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives.

“I commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate; the Executive Director and Chief Executive of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, and their entire workforce for their dedicated focus on improving healthcare delivery for our citizens as an important pillar of development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Since inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative has provided targeted interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Investment to improve the lives of families across Nigeria.

“RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion, but also the right tools and kits to encourage our Midwives as they serve others. We thank you for all your good work,” she stated.

At the event, the first lady gave N50 million to the wife of the Ondo governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, for onward disbursement to 1,000 women petty traders under the RHI Small Business Recapitalisation Programme.

Of the 1,000 women, 200 who were into selling fabrics received two bales each of the commodity to boost their trade.

The first lady had also met with over 60 Traditional Rulers in the state led by the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, who stood in for the Chairman of the Council, Olowo of Owo.

The traditional rulers, who were full of encomiums for Tinubu and his wife, assured them that they would take the message of the Renewed Hope Initiative on heightened testing for tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, prevention/ treatment of the diseases and end to stigmatisation to all their subjects.

The Ondo State Traditional Council however threw its weight behind the president for a second term in office.

The first lady’s train later proceeded to the Dome, in Akure,where she formally handed over the kits comprising 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 crocs to midwives in the South West geo-political zone.

Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa thanked the First Lady for being a true mother especially as she continued to address the plight of women, youth and children.

In the same breath, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa pointed out that the various interventions of the president, including the location of the Airforce School in Akure, and upgrade of the Adeyemi College of Education to a University of Education, among others, had greatly improved the lot of the citizens.