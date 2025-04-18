Onyema Celebrates First Woman to Travel by Air in Umukparo Community

Air Peace has brought to limelight the inspiring story of Gold Chinyere Ike, the first woman in Umuerim Umukparo in Mbala, Umunneochi LGA, Abia State to board an aeroplane.

Her maiden flight with Air Peace has since captivated hearts across social media, becoming a symbol of how access to air travel can inspire dreams and open doors.

A graduate of Nursing from Abia State University and an entrepreneurial farmer, Chinyere captured hearts across Nigeria when she took to social media in late March 2025 to chronicle her very first flight experience. Her heartfelt post, quickly went viral, drawing attention to her humble background and the profound significance of a moment many take for granted.

“When we were on air, I could see the sky differently,” she recalled. According to her, “Down here, we look up to the sky. But when you’re flying, it’s almost like the sky is beneath you. I couldn’t stop thinking about how such a heavy plane could stay up there.”

Touched by her story, the Air Peace Corporate Communications team journeyed to Mbala to meet her in person. The team was met with a jubilant welcome—drums beating, the Egede dance troupe in full display, and townspeople flooding the dusty roads in awe and gratitude.

For Chinyere, it was surreal. For her family, it was history.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said with emotion. “That you people came to my village just because of me… I’m grateful. The community is so happy.”

The delegation that represented Onyema, presented her with two complimentary return Economy tickets to any domestic destination of her choice, along with branded souvenirs.