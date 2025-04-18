Navy FOB Escravos Destroys 7 Illegal Refining Sites in Delta

. NSCDC Arrests Seven Operators of Illegal Oil Dumps in Abuja

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Escravos have again deactivated seven illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Similarly, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested seven suspects for their alleged involvement in operating seven illegal oil dumps in Jahi/Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The exercise in Delta, which was carried out in three different operations, led to the seizure of 5,980 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,180 litres of illegally refined AGO.

According to the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, the seized items were found across eight ovens, 50 dug-out pits, and 67 polythene sacks.

He disclosed that personnel on March 29, this year first deactivated three illegal refining sites in the community containing approximately 1,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 960 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in two ovens, 19 dug-out pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

Navy Captain Okoloagu said in a follow-up operation on April 11, 2025, personnel again discovered and deactivated two additional illegal refining sites in same community, adding that during the operation, about 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,450 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered, stored in three ovens, 12 dug-out pits and 20 polythene sacks.

He disclosed that as personnel continued with their onslaught discovered and deactivated another two illegal refining sites in same community on April 16, 2025.

According to him, “The sites held approximately 2,410 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,400 litres of illegally refined AGO contained in 3 ovens, 19 dug-out pits, and 29 polythene.

“Cumulatively, the three operations led to the deactivation of seven illegal refining sites, with the seizure of about 5,980 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,810 litres of illegally refined AGO. These materials were found across 8 ovens, 50 dug-out pits, and 67 polythene sacks.”

Navy Captain Okoloagu stated that the successful operations were carried out based on credible intelligence and in support of Operation Delta Sanity II, which underscores the commitment of FOB Escravos to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EmmanueI Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, aimed at eradicating all forms of illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“In support of efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production quantity, Nigerian Navy personnel attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos will continue to sustain the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other acts of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region,” he stated.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested seven suspects for their alleged involvement in operating seven illegal oil dumps in Jahi/Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, read: “Following the directive of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on relentless crackdown against oil thieves across the federation, the CG Special Intelligence Squad (CG SIS) has arrested seven suspects for their alleged involvement in operating seven illegal oil dumps in Jahi/Katampe, Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.”

Babawale added that in a comprehensive interview with the CG SIS Commander, Apollo Dandaura, he said the operation that led to the arrests was a well-coordinated raid based on credible intelligence tip-off that some suspected vandals are engaging in illegal refining of petroleum products.

He said: “Acting on the intelligence received my men, I swung into action and uncovered 5 illegal oil dumps out of the 7 raided.

“The suspects arrested during the sting operations are: Akande Olusola (M) 48 years, Anas Usman (M) 33years, Jonathan Onekutu (M) 45years, Uchenna Kelechi (M) 44years, Chukwuma Solomon (M) 37, Monday Israel (M) 34years and Bello (M) 33years.”

He said among the exhibits retrieved at the crime scene include a white colour truck with Reg. no. GYA-777XA with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000ltrs of AGO with an unverifiable WayBill seen at the illegal dump; Mercedes Benz Short Peddler Truck 1202 model with Reg. no FST-425XB; Four Short Peddler trucks with Reg. RSH-197ZANSR-27YW while 2 others are without visible Reg. Number; White Colour DAF CF KSF161XQ; MAN Diesel Short Truck KWL-241XA; Volkswagen Bus RBC-140XF; Red and white color DAF CF; Short peddler truck with Reg. no RBC431XG; Mercedes Benz 1831 model short peddler truck ABJ 647XD, among others.

The CG SIS boss, Commandant Dandaura, hinted that the NSCDC would approach the court of competent jurisdiction through its legal department, and due diligence would be observed in the investigation and prosecution process to serve as deterrent to others.