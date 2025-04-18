Made-in-Japan Kangen Water Ioniser Machine Now in Nigeria

Sunday Okobi

A major Enagic independent distributor, Mrs. Funmi Oluwole, has stated that the much anticipated made-in-Japan Kangen Water Machine, which is described as the game-changer designed to turn tap water into Ionised alkaline water and provide antioxidant-rich drinking water globally, has finally arrived in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos, the United Kingdom-based Enagic independent distributor and businesswoman, Oluwole, stated that the machine, equipped with an advanced ionisation system, is designed to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water worldwide.

Oluwole emphasised that the Kangen machine is perfectly suited for homes, offices, and communities in Nigeria, adding that the machine features an energy-efficient and eco-friendly design.

While describing the machine as compact, durable, and constructed for long-lasting performance, she told journalists: “With its advanced filtration system, this machine removes impurities, contaminants, and bacteria from water, runs the water through its platinum plates and provides ionised alkaline water for everyone.

“It de-toxicates the system and reduces the risk of waterborne diseases to provide improved overall health.”

She explained that the machine, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of Nigerian communities, offers excellent customer support and after-sales service.

Oluwole added that the machine uses platinum dipped titanium plates, noting that “alkaline water, produced by the Kangen water ioniser machine, helps to cleanse toxins and strengthens the human system’s ability to combat diseases.

“Although the machine has been in existence for over 50 years, it made its debut in Nigeria in 2022. The company operates office outlets in Lagos and Abuja.”

According to the company’s manual, the machine delivers delicious water via a three-layered, high-power filter capable of processing approximately 6,000 litres of water.

“These powerful filters are effective for approximately twelve months of general use. The three-layered filter removes contaminants such as lead, chlorine, effluvium, rust, and other debris while retaining essential minerals,” the manual stated.