Keyamo Breaks 19 Year-old Jinx, Signs West-Africa-Caribbean BASA Deal

Emameh Gabriel writes on how Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, breaks 19 year-old jinx, signs historic West Africa-Caribbean Bilateral Air Services Agreement deal to boost travel, trade, and diaspora ties.

The ink had barely dried on the documents when the significance of the moment became clearer. It was a landmark shift in Afro-Caribbean aviation history that took place earlier this week in the VIP lounge of Piarco International Airport- the signing of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago. This was no mere diplomatic formality; it marked the culmination of 19 years of stalled effort, now revived with a bold promise of progress.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced the historic agreement on Monday, following its signing alongside Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan. The foundation for this deal was first laid in 2005, under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, yet for years, the agreement languished in bureaucratic inertia.

Now, with Keyamo as Nigeria’s aviation Minister, the BASA has finally been ratified, injecting new energy into a framework set to transform travel between West Africa and the Caribbean.

The agreement is far more than a mere diplomatic formality- it is a strategic masterstroke that will dismantle barriers to air travel, stimulate tourism, and catalyse trade between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago. More significantly, it offers Nigerian travellers a streamlined gateway to North America, with Trinidad and Tobago serving as a strategic transit hub for flights to the United States.

This BASA adds to Nigeria’s growing list of strategic international aviation agreements and reinforces the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving air connectivity, promoting regional integration, and strengthening diplomatic relations through aviation diplomacy.

“Today’s signing not only fulfills a long-standing bilateral vision initiated during President Obasanjo’s time but also represents our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global aviation footprint. This agreement will enhance trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean region”, said Keyamo, who was accompanied by top officials from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The agreement grants designated airlines from both nations the rights to operate passenger and cargo services, forge commercial partnerships, and access each other’s territories under mutually agreed terms. This landmark deal is poised to substantially enhance economic collaboration and foster deeper people-to-people connections.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, expressed optimism about the potential of the agreement as it would bolster cooperation and unlock new aviation opportunities for carriers in the Caribbean and Africa.

For Nigeria, the agreement marks another milestone in expanding portfolio of strategic international aviation accords. It further underscores President Tinubu administration’s dedication to advancing air connectivity, driving regional integration, and leveraging aviation diplomacy to strengthen global ties.

Keyamo, has by this diplomatic act, binded two nations not merely through policy but through the far more potent alchemy of shared destiny.

The implications of the agreement are enormous. For Nigeria, a nation whose diaspora is both vast and dynamic, enhanced air links with the Caribbean unlock a corridor of opportunity. Afro-Caribbean nations have long shared historical and cultural ties with Nigeria, from the echoes of Yoruba traditions in Trinidad’s festivals to the linguistic and culinary threads that bind the regions.

The pact will not only facilitate easier movement for business and leisure but also rekindle ancestral connections that have endured across centuries.

Tourism stands to gain immensely. Trinidad and Tobago, with its pristine beaches, vibrant Carnival, and rich Afro-Caribbean heritage, is an alluring destination for Nigerian travellers seeking new horizons. Conversely, Nigeria’s bustling cities, burgeoning creative industries, and historical landmarks, from the ancient Benin Kingdom to Lagos’s pulsating arts scene, present an irresistible draw for Caribbean visitors. The increased footfall will invigorate both economies, fostering job creation and cross-border investment.

Perhaps the most immediate boom for Nigerian travellers is the facilitation of smoother transit routes to the United States. With direct flights still limited between Nigeria and major U.S. hubs, Trinidad and Tobago’s well-connected aviation infrastructure offers a viable alternative. Passengers can now bypass the traditional European or Middle Eastern stopovers, opting instead for a more direct Afro-Caribbean route, a logistical advantage that reduces travel time and enhances convenience.

This strategic positioning aligns seamlessly with the Minister’s broader agenda to reposition Nigeria as a dominant player in global aviation industry. He is forging robust bilateral ties for Nigeria, not only to expand its aeropolitical influence but also to strengthen its role as a linchpin in South-South cooperation.

The reactivation of this agreement owes much to the diplomatic persistence exhibited in February 2024, when the Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador paid a visit to the Minister, reigniting discussions that had stalled for years. That meeting set the stage for the historic signing.

With the BASA now ratified, attention now turns to implementation. The potential for code-sharing agreements, joint ventures, and increased flight frequencies looms large, each a stepping stone toward a more interconnected Afro-Caribbean aviation network.

For travellers, the benefits are clear: more options, shorter journeys, and a seamless bridge between two regions with shared heritage and boundless potential. For Nigeria’s aviation sector, this agreement is yet another feather in the cap of an administration determined to elevate the country’s global standing with Keyamo in charge.

-Gabriel, media aide to Aviation Minister, writes from Abuja