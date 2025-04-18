Consultant Urges Entrepreneurs to Rejig Value Propositions

As businesses struggle to survive amid growing uncertainties in the nation’s economy, business leaders and managers have been urged to rethink their value propositions and adapt to the changing expectations of a more discerning consumer base.

Chief Executive Officer, Pierrine Consulting, Oluseyi Adeoye, gave the advice at an Executive Business Roundtable for business leaders organised by his firm in Lagos recently.

Adeoye said his firm brought together the select group of top business leaders to analyse recent insights and the business outlook for 2025.

Adeoye, while analysing a key finding from the Consumer Sentiments Report presented during the roundtable, said the report clearly indicated that while consumer incomes were on the rise, there was a palpable shift towards quality and value in spending.

He stressed that it had therefore become imperative for businesses to stay ahead in terms of strategies if they must sustain patronage and business growth.

Earlier in his keynote address, renowned economist, Professor Doyin Salami also emphasised the need for businesses to recalibrate their strategies to continue to grow incomes in Nigeria’s tightening and rapidly changing economic landscape.

Salami therefore said it was critical that businesses continuously retune their methods for sustainable income growth in the light of shifting income distributions.