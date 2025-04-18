  • Friday, 18th April, 2025

Consultant Urges Entrepreneurs to Rejig Value Propositions

Business | 1 hour ago

As businesses struggle to survive amid growing uncertainties in the nation’s economy, business leaders and managers have been urged to rethink their value propositions and adapt to the changing expectations of a more discerning consumer base.

Chief Executive Officer, Pierrine Consulting, Oluseyi Adeoye, gave the advice at an Executive Business Roundtable for business leaders organised by his firm in Lagos recently.

Adeoye said his firm brought together the select group of top business leaders to analyse recent insights and the business outlook for 2025. 

Adeoye, while analysing a key finding from the Consumer Sentiments Report presented during the roundtable, said the report clearly indicated that while consumer incomes were on the rise, there was a palpable shift towards quality and value in spending. 

He stressed that it had therefore become imperative for businesses to stay ahead in terms of strategies if they must sustain patronage and business growth.

Earlier in his keynote address, renowned economist, Professor Doyin Salami also emphasised the need for businesses to recalibrate their strategies to continue to grow incomes in Nigeria’s tightening and rapidly changing economic landscape. 

Salami therefore said it was critical that businesses continuously retune their methods for sustainable income growth in the light of shifting income distributions. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.