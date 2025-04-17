Operation Awatse Maritime Component Intercepts 1,306 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Hands-over to Customs 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE, under the leadership of the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander of South-West Operation AWATSE, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, recently intercepted 1,306 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice at the Majidun Community in Ikorodu West Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Presently valued at over a million naira, the smuggled goods were yesterday handed over to the Superintendent of Customs Ajali Orji of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) under the Harmonised Standard Procedure on

Arrest, Detention and Prosecution.

Speaking, Commodore Nimmyel disclosed that the seizure was made on Saturday, 12th April 2025, during routine security and anti-smuggling patrols conducted by the Operation AWATSE team.

According to him, some vehicles suspected to be involved in smuggling attempted to evade a checkpoint manned by security operatives in the area.

“Operatives of Operation AWATSE, deployed in the Majidun area of Nkodu, accosted some would-be smugglers in vehicles after they almost ran over some of our checkpoints,” the Commander stated. “Our team eventually gave chase, and some other peak response teams were called upon to intercept the vehicle.”

The swift reaction by the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Operation AWATSE, in line with the Joint Task Force’s Standard Operating Procedures, led to the interception of the vehicle. Upon conducting a stop-and-search operation, officers discovered that it was laden with bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“And on discovery of the interception, some bags of foreign parboiled rice were found inside the vehicle,” Commodore Nimmyel confirmed. “At the time the stop-and-search operation was conducted and concluded, we took custody of approximately 1,306 bags of foreign parboiled rice, which you see behind me today.”

The seizure is yet another demonstration of the Maritime Component’s ongoing commitment to supporting statutory agencies in counter-smuggling efforts within its Area of Operations. Notably, the operation was executed with commendable professionalism, with no casualties recorded.

In keeping with inter-agency collaboration and the Harmonised Standard Procedures on Arrest, Detention and Prosecution, the confiscated items were officially handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service, Western Marine Command, Apapa, on Wednesday, 16th April 2025, for further necessary action.

“In accordance with our mandate to support the lead agency in issues of smuggling, which is the Nigerian Customs Service, we are here today to hand over these bags to the customs operatives,” the Commander noted.

Commodore Nimmyel also issued a stern warning to smugglers and their collaborators operating within Lagos State and the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of Operation AWATSE.

“Let it be known to smugglers in Lagos State and the AOR of Operation AWATSE that all smuggling activities will not be tolerated,” he said.

“We are here to ensure a smooth working environment for everyone, for legitimate businesses to thrive, and to quash all forms of smuggling. We are not going to relent in our efforts. We are going to keep searching and going after smugglers, both on the waterways and on land.”

The interception marks yet another milestone in the coordinated effort to secure Nigeria’s borders and clamp down on economic saboteurs whose actions threaten national development.