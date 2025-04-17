Ace Artist Tobechi Achionye Solicits Support Fund for Persons with Special Needs

Multi-talented autistic artist, Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Toby, has called for the creation of a support fund to ensure inclusive education, therapy, creative empowerment, and awareness programmes for persons with special needs.

Toby made the call during a world news conference to mark the 2025 Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month on Tuesday in Abuja.

The young artist used the occasion to formally unveil his humanitarian initiative: “Be Kind by Toby: Kindness for All Abilities” Campaign and presented two books on autism awareness and inclusive values in schools and homes.

In a heartfelt appeal, Toby is calling on governments at all levels, well-meaning Nigerians, and civil society groups to prioritise the needs of autistic children.

Toby said he was calling for stakeholders, including corporate bodies and Nigerians of goodwill for the creation of the ‘Be Kind for All Abilities Support Fund.’

He said such a national initiative would support inclusive education, therapy, creative empowerment, and awareness programmes for individuals with diverse abilities.

He said the fund, would be dedicated to promoting kindness, inclusion, and awareness for individuals of all abilities, particularly those living with autism.

According to him, every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, needs opportunity to participate fully in society and to achieve their full potential.

In his speech, Sen. Frank Ibezim, a lawmaker who represented Imo North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, lauded the courage and ingenuity of Toby.

Ibezim, who is an uncle to the artist, said he was redefining how people should view autism, against all odds.

He noted that through his books, music, fashion and art, Toby wanted to educate, inspire, and build a world where neurodiversity is embraced and not marginalised.

“Today, we come together not only to celebrate artistic brilliance but to honor a young man whose life and work are shining beacons of kindness, courage, and creativity—Tobechi Achionye, whom we all lovingly call Toby.

“Toby’s journey is a powerful testimony of resilience and the limitless possibilities that lie within each of us. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, he faced many early challenges—he was non-verbal and struggled with communication and behaviour.

“But through unwavering love and belief, especially from his parents, Toby found a way to turn those challenges into strengths, and today he stands before us not as someone defined by a diagnosis, but as a trailblazer—an artist, a musician, and a voice for inclusion.

His ability to recreate logos, signs, and iconic pieces of art with stunning precision is nothing short of genius. His musical talent—playing songs by ear and translating emotion into melody—is awe-inspiring. Recognition has followed him, including placing as second runner-up in Autism’s Got Talent in Atlanta, Georgia”, he said.

Ibezim added that “But beyond his creative gifts lies something even more powerful: a message.Through his initiative, Be Kind by Toby, he is redefining how we view autism and difference.

“His T-shirt line is not just clothing—it’s storytelling. Each design speaks of a moment, a feeling, a milestone in his journey. And today, we celebrate the release of his new song, Be Kind—a soulful anthem that urges us to lead with empathy, understanding, and compassion.

“Toby reminds us that greatness doesn’t always follow a conventional path. Sometimes, it takes a different route—a more beautiful, unexpected one.

“Toby’s dream is bold, and it is necessary. He wants his message to reach every child, in every language, in every part of the world. Through his books, his music, his fashion, and his art, Toby wants to educate, inspire, and build a world where neurodiversity is embraced, not marginalised.

“But this vision needs more than applause, it needs action; he needs funding to translate and distribute his books, to power awareness campaigns, and to support Toby’s continued artistic and educational work.

“As we mark the Autism Awareness Month, let us carry this torch of kindness forward. Let us be champions of inclusion, builders of a better tomorrow”, he said.

In her remark, Mrs Noni Okocha , founder of ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’ who authored the two books on Toby’s autism trajectory, calls for support for the artist.

“It’s an honour to stand here today to speak about two very special book; ‘Understanding Autism: Toby’s Journey’ and ‘Be Kind: A Story of Acceptance & Inclusion.’

“These books were inspired by Toby—his heart, his creativity, and his extraordinary journey.

“Writing them allowed me to tell his story in a way that educates, uplifts, and encourages kindness as Toby’s life reminds us that every child has a voice, even if it doesn’t sound like ours.

“Through these books, our hope is to teach children and adults alike to see beyond labels, to embrace differences, and most of all, to be kind”, she said.

As a token of appreciation, the artist also presented a hand-drawn replica of the logo of each attending media, reflecting both his artistic brilliance and deep gratitude for their continued support