Review: In ‘Blackout,’ Life Goes On

At first glance, Okechukwu Oku’s 2025 film ‘Blackout’ appears to be a love story with a perfect ending, the kind where two lovers face a few hurdles, only to overcome them and reaffirm the timeless belief that love conquers all. But that is not the case in this love story–slash–horror. And by horror, I do not mean the gory, squeamish kind that haunts your nightmares. Rather, it’s the classic Nollywood horror steeped in charms and hypnotism.

‘Blackout’ follows the story of Judith (Padita Agu), a young woman whose life takes a strange turn during her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Shot in Enugu, the film opens with Judith and her fiancé Ken (Blossom Chukwujekwu) basking in their love. The public displays of affection, the phone calls, and the giggles all indicate that they are clearly in love. But things take a sharp turn when Judith meets an acquaintance, Johnson (Nelson Iwu), at her primary place of assignment who introduces her to Dan (Gideon Okeke), a man desperate to make her his.

Years later, Judith wakes up to find herself a wife and mother of two—except she has no memory of this life. Confused and desperate, she embarks on a journey to reclaim her past and, more importantly, her love. But is it too late? Does the world pause when we go through life-altering events? And does love really conquer all?

These are the questions Oku tries to answer in ‘Blackout.’ While celebrating the beauty of love, he also shows that not all love can withstand the forces of evil. Time moves forward and it does not wait for anyone.

Written by Ikenna Okpara, the film attempts to authentically portray the NYSC experience but occasionally falters. For instance, in the scene where Judith searches for an apartment, the suspicious agent leads nowhere. The tension quickly fizzles out, and the character remains flat.

Also missing is a resolution around Johnson, who played a role in Judith’s ordeal. Why was he never held accountable?

That said, Oku’s direction is commendable. Each frame is carefully crafted to evoke the intended emotions, be it fear, longing, or confusion. ‘Blackout’ strikes a balance between old-school Nollywood storytelling and modern filmmaking.

Though the film aims for realism rather than fairy tale fantasy, it falls short in some areas that could have grounded it more firmly. Still, it’s a compelling watch.