First Lady Closes 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Competition In Abuja 

*Zamalek of Egypt emerges winner for third year running

Deji Elumoyein Abuja

Wife of the President and grand patron of the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club championship, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday led other dignitaries to see the grand finale of the African Women’s Volleyball Club tournament at a colourful closing ceremony in Abuja.

After 14 days of far-reaching spikes, unbelievable volleys, highly contested rallies, well calculated blocks and touchline saves, the curtains were finally drawn on the tournament in Abuja with three times champions, Zamalek Club of Egypt once again clinching the cup.

The First Lady who witnessed the tension-soaked final match between Zamalek and Al-Ahly commended all competing teams for the excellent skills displayed.

She said: “To our champions, Zamalek Club, on behalf of Nigeria and the entire Continent of Africa, I say congratulations. Your victory today was earned through countless hours of practice, teamwork and perseverance. We all can attest to it that your journey to this podium began long before this tournament, in community courts, in early morning training sessions, and in moments when you chose to push forward despite exhaustion and doubt. Today, you have reaped the rewards of that investment and commitment”.

An evidently impressed Mrs Tinubu commended Nigeria Customs Service for delivering a world-class competition saying the success of the tournament is indicative of how Nigeria and Africa by extension can be a force in international volleyball.

Zamalek Club took the first set 29-27 after a heated contest, Al-Ahly returned strongly to take the second set 22-25. Zamalek then claimed the third 25-20 before fighting off a serious challenge from their opponents to win the fourth set which confirmed their third consecutive African title.

KPC of Kenya finished third after overcoming Carthage of Tunisia in straight sets in the third-place play-off.

A total of 16 Clubs from various African Countries contested in the 14 days 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Club Tournament hosted in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.