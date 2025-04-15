FG Inaugurates N10bn Onion Storage Facility in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Minister of State for Industry and Investment, Sen. John Owan Enoh, has launched a state-of-the-art onion storage facility with a 10,000-tonne capacity to tackle post-harvest losses and support onion farmers in the country.

The minister who launched the modern facility on Monday at Gadar Tamburawa in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, said the facility would address post-harvest losses incurred by onion farmers.

He said the federal government would provide all the needed support for initiating modern innovation to address post-harvest losses among farmers across the country especially in the northern part.

“By providing a reliable storage solution for onions and other perishable commodities, the facility will play a vital role in effective service delivery, supporting the nation’s agricultural development.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to curb post-harvest losses, potentially increasing farmers’ income and creating more job opportunities for youths,” the minister said.

He commended Prism Foods Limited for investing heavily in a solution to post-harvest losses, saying it would enhance food security and encourage entrepreneurship, ultimately boosting the nation’s economy.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, represented by the State Commissioner for Commerce, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, commended Prism Foods Limited for establishing such a huge investment in Kano.

Yusuf noted that the state government is committed toward providing all the needed support to ensure that agricultural produce is enhanced.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prism Foods Ltd., Mr. Aman Gupta, said the massive post-harvest losses faced by onion farmers prompted the establishment of the facility.

Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, Chairman of the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, said the facility would significantly reduce post-harvest losses of onions and other perishable commodities.