No Propaganda Can Stop Tinubu’s Re-election, APC Chieftain Declares

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has said that no amount of propaganda against President Bola Tinubu will stop his re-election in the 2027 general election.

Dike, a Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, stated this in Port Harcourt, while reacting to a statement credited to former Senate President, David Mark, after a court ordered the derecognition of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under him.

According to him, the former Senate president had, in a press conference statement, read that the court order was an “attack on democracy” by the President Tinubu-led administration.

Mark was quoted by Dike in the statement as saying: “But, we knew all along that Nafiu Bala and his lawyers were not acting on their own volition. They had become willing tools in the hands of a ruling party that had lost all support and goodwill of the Nigerian people; a government that had become desperate to cling on to power by all means,s even if it meant throwing the country into an avoidable crisis.”

In his reaction, the legal practitioner bemoaned the Mark-led ADC factional leadership, saying that the politicians criticizing Tinubu’s government, but want to rule Nigeria, are “power hungry.”

He said: “They are power hungry, and cannot exist outside the political office structure. It is as if Prof. Claude Ake of sweet memory had them in view when he noted that: ‘For anyone outside the hegemonic faction of the political elite, it was generally futile to harbour any illusion of becoming wealthy by entrepreneurial activity or to even take personal safety for granted.

“For anyone who was part of the ruling faction, entrepreneurial activity was unnecessary, for one could appropriate surplus with less risk and less trouble by means of state power.”

Dike further declared: “Let it be noted that no vile propaganda whatsoever can stop President Tinubu’s second missionary journey in 2027. He will coast to victory seamlessly. Of course, they know. They are only striving to be politically afloat.”

The APC stalwart reeled out some of Tinubu’s achievements. Firstly, the Federal Capital Territory used to be a somewhat moribund megacity. But today, see the infrastructural renaissance thereto, to the extent that it can compete with the major cities in the world.

“To make education accessible to the masses, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu initiated the Nigerian Education Loan Fund for tertiary institution students.

“On food accessibility. Go to the market, food prices have significantly dropped to an ebb, like never before.”

According to him, “Under President Muhammadu Buhari, the inflation index was between nine percent and 22.22 percent to 22.4 percent. But today, it is about 14.34 percent.

“The economy is stabilising, which in turn is attracting foreign investors. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Bank, Prof. Charles Soludo, and other notable economists, including internationally, have all in unison commended Tinubu’s economic policy.”

He added, “On infrastructure, President Tinubu is doing well. Take, for instance, the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

“Look at the removal of subsidy on oil, which was a hydra-headed monster, too difficult for previous administrations to confront. Now, the populace is benefiting from the oil revenue, as the funds are directed to critical areas of need, rather than the few who were milking the country dry through subsidies. Oil production boosted to 1.68 million barrels per day.

“On social welfare, Tinubu’s administration had released N570 billion to states for livelihood support and introduced grants for 600,000 businesses. Just to mention a few, out of many.”

He, however, maintained that re-election would enable him to consolidate on the gains of his first tenure, saying Nigeria would certainly be great under him.