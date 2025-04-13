Tsiga: When Generals Pay Kidnappers

A recent revelation by retired senior military officer Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi—that both retired and serving generals made generous financial contributions as ransom for the release of former National Youth Service Corps Director General, Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, after 56 days in captivity—serves as yet another wake-up call for Nigeria to overhaul its internal security architecture. Ejiofor Alike reports

The reported payment of ransom contributed by serving and retired generals to kidnappers for the release of a former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), after 56 days in captivity has obviously made a mockery of Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

Tsiga was abducted alongside nine other residents from his hometown, Tsiga, in Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, on February 5, 2025.

An unnamed close family member was quoted as saying that after receiving hundreds of millions of naira in ransom, the kidnappers initially refused to release him and demanded additional payment.

After Tsiga’s first 30 days in captivity, his close friend and colleague, Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi (rtd), who spoke at a press conference on behalf of Tsiga’s family, and associates, raised the alarm over the lack of efforts by the authorities to secure his release.

“It has now been 30 days since bandits took him from his home in Tsiga town, Bakori LGA, Katsina State, and yet no concrete efforts have been made for his release,” he reportedly said.

The prolonged captivity of the retired general exposed Nigeria’s weak internal security architecture.

However, Tsiga regained his freedom after 56 days in captivity following the reported payment of the additional ransom to the kidnappers by the family.

Narrating his experience during the reunion with his family and 18 other victims in Abuja, facilitated by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Tsiga said that beyond the danger posed by their abductors, they also faced the threat of being harmed by wild animals in the mountain where they were held.

The retired army general also revealed that the terrorists only feared military aircraft and had no fear of God.

Tsiga did not explain how he regained his freedom, fuelling speculations that he was rescued by government forces, especially as he was reunited with his family by the Office of the NSA.

It was, therefore, a rude shock to many when Brig. Gen. Abdullahi (rtd) explained how he coordinated the raising of the ransom from serving and retired generals.

The failure of the various intelligence and security agencies in the country to rescue the retired general despite having ample time to gather intelligence and track his location, questioned the capacity of these agencies to handle internal security threats.

It lent credence to the belief by many Nigerians that the security agencies only demonstrate a show of force when dealing with unarmed civilians.

In a note of appreciation, on behalf of Tsiga and his associates, Abdullahi gave the details of the community-driven effort that secured Tsiga’s freedom to the shock of many Nigerians and the international community.

Abdullahi stated that he and Major General LB Bunza, “started exchanging ideas towards the release” of Tsiga as soon as he was abducted.

He explained that a WhatsApp platform named “TSIGA,” was created on February 9, 2025, to coordinate information and solicit donations after the kidnappers demanded a N400 million ransom.

“The response was overwhelming. On this platform, we had over 300 members; made up of retired military officers, serving military officers, and civilians from all segments of our society, university lecturers, ambassadors, and businessmen,” Abdullahi stated in the message.

He further explained the transparent process of collecting the funds.

“So, I asked Kamal (General Tsiga’s son) to send us his father’s bank account. He immediately sent me General Tsiga’s bank account, domiciled in Unity Bank. I posted this account on the Tsiga platform and requested donations from members to assist General Tsiga’s family in meeting the demands of the bandits.”

Abdullahi described the outpouring of support as remarkable, saying, “The response, as I had earlier observed, was overwhelming. Donations came pouring in like ‘August rains.’

“From February 22, 2025, when donations started coming in to March 15, 2025, the amount we received was indicative that yes, together we can.”

Though he did not disclose the exact amount of ransom paid, security analysts believe the financial contributions from army generals to secure Tsiga’s release was a strong indictment of the security forces.

In other countries with effective security systems, the security agencies would rescue Tsiga before the payment of ransom or arrest the kidnappers a few hours after they collected the ransom and released him.

The failure of the military to rescue their own or arrest his kidnappers shortly after they collected ransom may have confirmed the persistent claims by the senator representing Borno South and former Chairman of Senate Committee on the Army, Ali Ndume that the Nigerian military was determined to fight bandits and terrorists but lacked the weapon and morale to achieve victory.

However, the Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau said Abdullahi’s narrative downplayed the efforts of the troops of the 17 Brigade, which launched a series of search-and-rescue operations in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma for Tsiga’s release.

Gusau added that subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives, including one Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga town.

According to him, Tsiga was unable to escape due to health concerns.

Gusau said it was only fair to recognise the significant sacrifices made by these troops who worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives in their search for the senior officer who was eventually freed on April 2.

Though the military made commendable efforts, the fact that the kidnappers carted away hundreds of millions of naira contributed by military generals as ransom without being intercepted by the military and other security forces diminished the efforts of the troops.

It is embarrassing that families of kidnap victims are made to go through the ordeal of raising millions of naira for the release of their loved ones but more shameful for retired and serving generals to contribute ransom for the release of one of their own.

Tsiga’s case was not the first – bandits have been carting away hundreds of millions of naira in ransom from the families of their victims without any trace by the security forces.

In several videos that went viral, these bandits have been seen abusing the naira they collected as ransom and making a mockery of the security agencies.

These have questioned the intelligence-gathering capability of the various security agencies and fuelled the need for the country to rejig its internal security architecture to end these embarrassments and humiliations.