What are World Events Saying Today?

By Okey Ikechukwu

Disorder, confusion and despondency! These three words capture the basic prevailing air across the land. Not just here in Nigeria, but all over the world. Nations, big and small organizations, advocacy groups, communities and individuals are all busy trying to solve one problem or the other. Many are looking forward to solutions of various types. But they do not really know what the problems are, or might be; for which they are seeking solutions. They may just finish celebrating one solution before they realize that the solution they just celebrated has not addressed the original problem, or that it has created new ones.

Sad, is it not?

No one can recognize the solution to a problem when he does not know, or understand, the nature of the problem itself. That is part of the issue on the table all over the world today. The climate, the cosmic environment, the political space, the regulatory environment for businesses, the moral landscape, our spirituality, the religiosity of a morally bankrupt world, the gender crisis, the decay of values are all in the line of fire. Why? Yes, why? Just why is it that everyone, and everything, seems to be going bonkers on the double?

Bedlam on steroids, and going strong!

Consider the apparently mundane matter of some of the most important decisions of President Donald Trump of the US. His most far-reaching decisions seem to have been taken without recourse to the very institutions set up to uphold what the American Dream is presumed to represent. Trump signed some 220 Executive Orders during his first term, between January 2017 and January 2021. In 2025 alone, in this his Second Coming, he is recorded to have signed 112 Executive Orders, from EO 14147 through EO 14528.

And he did all that without consulting with, or obtaining clearance and approval from, those elected by the people to speak for them in the matter of what they want the president to do, or not do.

And, lest we forget, Trump is the head of a democratic nation. His country is also the much-vaunted global defender of democracy, inclusivity, human rights and world peace through an attitude of mutual accommodation. He is clearly serious with the Providential business of dismantling the pretensions that have held up a world that can best be described as a living fraud. It has served true humanity in the breach.

Recall that an unusual interplanetary alignment occurred shortly before and around the time Trump was sworn in. It was at about that time that a Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, and Mercury “lined up” in the Elliptic, in a way that they had not done for a long time now. First there was the alignment of Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn one of January 21, before the Main Event of January 25. Then came the one of February 28, before the morning alignment of Neptune, Mercury, Saturn and Venus this month. And the August 11 morning alignment of Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn is yet to come.

If both scientific and quasi scientific circles are saying that “The alignment of several planets is believed to amplify the energies of these planets, prompting changes, introspection, opportunity, and transformation across the globe and across all zodiac signs”, it may well follow that this year has quite a few things up its sleeves. A look at history shows that interplanetary alignments have been associated with major energy shifts that impact political, social and environmental changes upheavals that impact nature and create global changes.

Because our world is part of a universe and comic environment that has long since been scientifically confirmed to be a network of interconnected radiations, no one can say for sure what the effects of the alignments of heavenly bodies and their magnetic fields might be. When we consider that astrologers have always considered interplanetary alignments to be moments of amplified energy in our cosmic environment, when we also consider that significant interplanetary alignments had coincided in the past with some major global or cultural shifts, scientific breakthroughs and artistic renaissances, then we must also consider the thought that we may be standing amidst heralds of change we do not know enough about.

The disorder, confusion and despondency in our world today is accentuated by the fact that we now have more wars, with others threatening to break out. Natural disasters are tumbling in on all sides. One hundred and ninety-one areas of tornado damage were recorded between March 14 and 16 in the US. That was less than a month ago. Within the same period 115 twisters were confirmed in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Other forms of natural and manmade disaster are being distributed all round the world. Economic pressures, environmental and climatic changes, distress of nations, strange and incurable diseases are all on rampage today.

The 2025 US wildfires had more than passing impact on Los Angeles, where it led to significant loss of life and property. The fires came, swept its initial areas of impact and then keep spreading rapidly and unpredictably. California, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura all had sad stories to tell from the fires. So did Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

So, attempt to put some thoughts on the table regarding where it all this may be leading up to. The first is the fact that our world of Volatile possibilities, Uncertain realities, Confusing demands and expectations and Ambiguous values (VUCA) has come with new developments that portend dangers for all. It is a world that is rapidly altering expectations, rules and the way so many things are done; and in which many will find themselves at a disadvantage in one way or the other

Another possible fact is that national economies will suffer and so will larger sections of the global population. We have all been living with many unquestioned assumptions about our lives and about international affairs for far too long. As the US is becoming more protectionist and almost trying to shut off the world, the counter measures other nations are being forced to take will become major triggers for new economic events that would affect us all.

The third fact is that the world, and all of us, are being forced to do a re-valuation of values, a reassessment of hitherto accepted paradigms and a recalibration of expectations. Moving in leaps and bounds from the rule-governed global village of only a few months ago to a world where all hitherto accepted norms are being revised without the usual consultations is something no one bargained for.

The other fact is that ours is now a New World order that is forcing a fundamentally pretentious world with well-dressed predatory nations to remove its gloves and boldly bare hitherto concealed teeth. Arbitrariness will very likely be on the upswing. Free trade will suffer, if the trend being orchestrated by Trump continues – and it is likely to. So, welcome to a more deadly period of blind protectionist tendencies and say goodbye to free markets, open skies for aviation watchers, and dangerous national insularity…

Another fact to consider is the possibility that questions must be raised about the world’s multilateral trading system, which had been hitherto projected as resting on clear rules, mandatory concessions and criteria that all countries welcomed because it had something for everyone. The stabilizing and custodian roles we all once attributed to the World Trade Organization (WTO), complete with its unquestioned template and platform, can no longer be vouched for.

That system certainly did not favour developing countries in more ways than one. It only helped maintain an illusion that Trump is now resolutely unmasking, dismantling and inviting us to dismiss.

Had there been any really honest attempt to reform the system over time, we probably won’t be where we are today. But with Donal Trump as the official demolition man, we are living with the irony today of having the US doing its best to destroy a system it did its everything to bring about and sustain. It would seem that rather than reform the system it is now being destroyed, and for good. Which is hardly surprising.

Let us calmly admit that everything false is collapsing on all fronts. We cannot say that the US approach to international relations, international trade and global politics under Trump will lead to a more peaceful, more prosperous and more stable world. The ongoing retaliatory tariff impositions and counter impositions from various countries, in reaction to Trump’s rampaging moves, will only fuel the comprehensive jettisoning of the presumably hallowed WTO template, paradigms and framework.

Thus, matters are not only likely to get worse, but also get out of hand. And the reason is simple: The limited actions of the most dominant actors in the global economic space will ignite reactions that would lead to the total abandonment of all the false trappings we have all lived with for so long in international relations. As more countries adopt and deploy the same approach as the US, trading and transacting on their own terms, it would be absolute bedlam across board. But can they all see it coming?

Can Africa impose retaliatory tariffs on anyone? I think not. Can Africa escape the effects of the looming trade war? Again, I think not. As faith in international investments wavers, totters and probably falls dramatically, there will be greater uncertainly in international economics and economic relations. Unpredictability will blossom. The result would be a new world order wherein global economic growth will be slow and international trade will boil down to tariff wars and piracy.

Probably no other continent would be worse hit than Africa, largely because of the continents import dependence. To speculate on a possible magical transformation of African economies, in response to the ongoing global drama, is to prance off on a reprehensible exercise in self delusion. As we enter an era where all global institutions that once guaranteed the Rules of Engagement are on all fours, no one can say how the current situation will unfold in the coming months or years. But we must be clear-eyed about the dangers that are building up in the world.

In sum, all international Standard Operating Procedures are on retreat. There is a greater leaning towards selfish considerations by nations. What can we hold unto, or strengthen? Can Africa present a common, or fighting front, of any sort? Just asking. Prepare for the worst, I’d say! But what is the worst, really? Hunger, poverty, balance of trade issues? None of the above, I dare say. It can only get worse if you take time to think about is.

It is about a world on a tail spin, for a new era to be born. The problems are more spiritual than material, as we wonder what world events are saying today.