Nigerian Navy Raises Fraud Alarm, Warns Investors Against Swindlers 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has raised a fraud alarm, warning prospective investors in its properties at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro, to beware of swindlers pretending to be its commissioned third-party agents online.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of Navy Holdings Limited (NHL), Commander Abdulsalam Sani, explained that NHL has not engaged the services of any third party as an agent to facilitate sales of its land or property. He stated that NHL, being the sole owner of Navy lands, deals directly with its subscribers.

According to him, “The attention of Navy Holdings Limited (NHL) has been drawn to a trending video on some online platforms, featuring unscrupulous elements attempting to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians out of their hard-earned money regarding its properties at Lake View Estate, Navy Town Asokoro. The NHL wishes to state that it has not engaged the services of any third-party agent to facilitate sales of its land or property. As the sole owner of Navy lands, the NHL deals directly with its subscribers; therefore, it advises potential subscribers not to engage with individuals posing as agents.”

He added that “While we work to identify those behind this attempted fraud, the NHL wishes to state that anyone intending to subscribe to any of our land or property can visit our office at Asokoro, Abuja.”