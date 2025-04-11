SAHCO Wins Air Algiers Ground Handling Contract 

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, a leading Ground Handling service provider in Nigeria, has announced its new partnership with Air Algeria.

The company has been awarded a comprehensive Ground Handling contract to Provide Ground Handling Services to Air Algeria’s flights from Abuja to Algiers twice in a week.

The full handling contract encompasses a wide range of services, underscoring SAHCO’s commitment to excellence in aviation support. Under the new agreement, SAHCO will provide an array of ground handling services for Air Algeria, including ramp handling, passenger services, baggage handling, cargo handling, aircraft cleaning, and more.

SAHCO’s experienced team and state-of-the-art equipment are fully equipped to meet the unique needs of Air Algeria’s operations, ensuring seamless and efficient turnarounds at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

“We are thrilled to partner with Air Algeria on this important venture,” Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, said.

“This contract win reflects the trust and confidence that Air Algeria has in our capabilities. We are committed to delivering the highest quality of service to support their operations, ensuring safe, timely, and efficient ground handling for their flights.”, she added.

SAHCO has a proven track record of providing top-tier ground handling services to major airlines operating in Nigeria. The company is known for its dedication to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.