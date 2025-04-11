Onyema Donates N50m to DEPOWA College

Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, has donated N50 million to support the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) College project.

The pledge was made during the grand fundraising and ground-breaking ceremony held at the Armed Forces Officers Mess, Maitama, Abuja.

Onyema, who served as a co-launcher of the project, delivered an inspiring address that emphasised the importance of unity, empowerment, and nation-building. He hailed the DEPOWA College as a transformative initiative that goes beyond physical infrastructure, describing it as “a beacon of hope” and a strategic investment in the future of Nigeria’s children—particularly those from families of military and police personnel.

“This is not just about bricks and mortar. It is about shaping the minds of young Nigerians who will become leaders, innovators, and agents of positive change. As we lay the first stone of the DEPOWA College, we must understand that we are building a brighter tomorrow—one that empowers our youth to create solutions, inspire others, and contribute meaningfully to our nation and the world,” Onyema said.

He commended DEPOWA’s longstanding impact in supporting service members’ families through education, skills development, and humanitarian programs, adding that the college will be equipped with modern classrooms, vocational centers, science labs, and creative workshops to prepare students for 21st-century challenges.

“No matter how little, every contribution counts. This project is a legacy we are all building together. We at Air Peace are fully aware of the immense sacrifices made daily by the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces. This is our way of giving back to the families of these national heroes,” Onyema further said.

The President of DEPOWA, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa, expressed deep appreciation for Onyema’s donation, describing it as timely and deeply symbolic. “Dr. Onyema has again shown that true patriotism lies in action. His support is a shining example of what corporate responsibility should look like in Nigeria,” she said.